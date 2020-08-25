Incoming Quince Orchard Safety High on Locksley, Terps Early in Recruitment

Rising junior Steven Sannieniola was a standout on a stout Bullis team a season ago but made the transfer to Quince Orchard over the offseason to add another Power Five talent to one of the best defenses in the state. The decision to transfer into the program led by John Kelley gave Sannieniola a chance to add more film to his junior tape, part of his reasoning to depart from the IAC.

“Coming from Bullis to QO, I already understood that I’d get to play more football games at QO before the whole pandemic happened. QO mostly plays 13, 14 games where Bullis has a set ten-game schedule so when you want to do something, repetition, just get onto the field and experience it,” Sannieniola told All Terrapins. “The three of four added games at QO is more time to get ready and get better for college.” The defensive prospect showed himself as the ball hawking safety at Bullis as Sannieniola found himself routinely tested downfield. Showing more versatility as an upperclassman is the next step for him.