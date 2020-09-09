Breakers Head Coach Dan Shamir Analyzes Maryland Target Taine Murray

Maryland’s search for a point guard has gone international to close the 2021 cycle as head coach Mark Turgeon spearheads the recruiting efforts for guard Taine Murray. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound rising senior brings a strong frame with ideal size that can make an impact in a number of different ways, but before he gets to college, Murray will suit up for the New Zealand Breakers as head coach Dan Shamir is excited for the 18 year old point guard to join the team.

“He’s a young guy who’s about to graduate from high school, so this is how I know him and why I recruited him. He’s actually going to play, signed a contract with us as a development player in this league so he’s going to be one of our young guys on the team,” Shamir told All Terrapins. “We didn’t have him until now, aside of maybe ten days here and there when he was on a break from school. He was not actually day-in, day-out with us and that will happen this year.”