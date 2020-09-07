First Offer in for St. Frances Running Back, Hearing from Maryland

2022 running back Terron Kellman made the offseason transfer from Wise (MD) to St. Frances (MD) as the 5-foot-10, 187-pound prospect takes advantage of the coming months ahead of his spring season. Kellman becomes the latest piece to transfer into the Baltimore powerhouse this offseason as the Panthers have added a pair from DeMatha in linebacker Jaishawn Barham and safety Jamal Hood, but the running back knows full well what kind of opportunity sits ahead of him.

“They always have a group of guys, but if you’re that guy, you’ll stand out,” Kellman told All Terrapins. His longstanding relationship with St. Frances cornerbacks coach Justin Winters helped make the move to St. Frances possible as Kellman is one of a long list of local talent training at Athletic Republic. “Me and him have a strong bond. I’ve known him since eighth grade and I’ve always worked out with the running backs coach Kendall Jefferson, he was my trainer, so it was a no-brainer once they wanted me to come.”