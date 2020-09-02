SI.com
AllTerrapins
ACC School First for Trevyon Green as Maryland Reaches Out

AhmedGhafir

September 1 was nothing new for Life Christian Academy (VA) offensive tackle Trevyon Green as he reconnected with coaches across the country. The 6-foot-7, 355-pound lineman reclassified from the 2021 class to 2022 as midnight on Tuesday served as a chance to reconnect with familiar faces. Liberty, Maryland, Pitt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia are a handful of Green’s early suitors as one ACC school hit his phone first.

“At 12:10 it was UNC then right after that, my offers like Maryland, West Virginia,” Green told All Terrapins. “A lot of people started getting my number and Georgia Tech, Cal were some that reached out too.” The familiarity with the recruiting process gives him a stronger idea of how to navigate his recruitment the second time around.

