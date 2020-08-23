Third Offer in for Incoming St. Frances Cornerback Tyrin Woodby

Rising junior Tyrin Woodby added his third offer on Saturday when the Terps anted up. Woodby, fresh off his decision to transfer from Bowie (MD) to St. Frances (MD), already held offers from Boston College and Sacred Heart before outside linebacker coach Brawley Evans came across his tape.

“Coach Brawley saw a video of me on Twitter that coach Winters posted. Brawley hit him up and said who is this guy, Winters said he catches, plays DB and returns kicks so Brawley offered new,” Woodby told All Terrapins. “I talked to coach Brawley on [Saturday]. He likes my film a lot, likes that I can play both sides of the ball. I look natural and I look like I can run.”