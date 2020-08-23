SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Third Offer in for Incoming St. Frances Cornerback Tyrin Woodby

AhmedGhafir

Rising junior Tyrin Woodby added his third offer on Saturday when the Terps anted up. Woodby, fresh off his decision to transfer from Bowie (MD) to St. Frances (MD), already held offers from Boston College and Sacred Heart before outside linebacker coach Brawley Evans came across his tape.

“Coach Brawley saw a video of me on Twitter that coach Winters posted. Brawley hit him up and said who is this guy, Winters said he catches, plays DB and returns kicks so Brawley offered new,” Woodby told All Terrapins. “I talked to coach Brawley on [Saturday]. He likes my film a lot, likes that I can play both sides of the ball. I look natural and I look like I can run.”

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Inside Black and Gold

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana Offers 2022 Guards McKneely, Gunn

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/recruiting/indiana-basketball-offers-isaac-mckneely-and-cj-gunn

Tom Brew

Leading Cardiologist: Myocarditis Shouldn't Stop Big Ten From Playing

https://www.si.com/college/michigan/football/michigan-football-big-ten-kevin-warren-myocarditis-covid-19-coronavirus-harbaugh

EricRutter

If a spring season happens as planned, I expect junior tight end…

AhmedGhafir

Good read from Ross Dellenger from the national desk on the financial…

https://www.si.com/.amp/college/2020/08/20/ncaa-extra-year-eligibility-difficulties-inflated-rosters?__twitter_impression=true

AhmedGhafir

Saints release former Maryland CB Tino Ellis

https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/news/saints-release-rookie-cb-tino-ellis

Kyle T. Mosley

Big Ten Bylaws Say 14 School Presidents Hold 'Ultimate Authority'

https://www.si.com/college/illinois/football/big-ten-bylaws-say-school-presidents-chancellors-hold-ultimate-authority

Matthew Stevens

Yow's experience aids Locksley's group promoting minority coach hiring

https://www.si.com/college/ncstate/football/yow-lends-experience-to-group-promoting-minority-football-coach-hiring-2M9nTvCFmEKYO0H5Hswzig

Brett Friedlander

New out of Penn State

AhmedGhafir

Expecting in-state running back Roman Hemby to announce his commitment…

https://www.si.com/college/maryland/football/roman-hemby-recruiting

AhmedGhafir

by

PapiChuIo

Iowa's parents want answers from Big Ten

https://www.si.com/college/iowa/football/iowa-parents-081420

John Bohnenkamp