University of Maryland President Darryll Pines Talks COVID-19 Financial Impact, Salary Reductions

AhmedGhafir

University of Maryland president Darryll Pines held a virtual meeting with students, faculty and alumni on Thursday afternoon as he and others within the administration revealed the financial impact on the university budget.

Pines highlighted that the effect on the fiscal 2021 campus budget are “significant” and is projected to be $291.6 million with a third of the budget dedicated to state-supported losses while the remainder tied to auxiliary units and other non-state activities. “The future is uncertain with this crisis and the future outlook for state funding is challenging,” Vice President for Administrative and Finance Carlo Colella added. Pines also announced he has voluntarily agreed to a 15% salary reduction while effective September 27, all employees with annual salaries greater than $150,000 will receive temporary salary reductions with gradual reduction ranging from 0% to 10%. Salaries and fringes represent 64% of the $2.3 billion current funds budget for fiscal year 2020, but Pines added the salary reduction will lead 90% of the university’s employee workforce to see no reduction.

