Wolff Scores Touchdown As Venice Falls 49-13 to IMG Academy

A fast offensive start from the IMG Academy offense gave the Ascenders an early lead on Friday night as Venice struggled to gain momentum. Faced with a 21-0 deficit, Venice turned to the air attack as quarterback Colin Blazek turned to Maryland commit Weston Wolff. A handful of errant passes stalled their offensive momentum until the final drive of the first half.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound athlete was split outside for most of the unit to capitalize on his length downfield. Wolff used that to his advantage as he drew a pair of pass interferences to threaten for a scoring opportunity. Wolff took advantage in the final minute out of the slot as he gained separation on a 21-yard inside slant to give Venice their first score of the night to tighten the lead to 14 heading into halftime.