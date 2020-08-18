Defensive Line

Maryland holds five verbal commits: St. John’s (DC) DT Taizse Johnson, Quince Orchard (MD) DT Marcus Bradley, Flowers (MD) DT Tommy Akingbesote, Quince Orchard (MD) Demeioun Robinson, St. Frances (MD) DE ZionAngelo Shockley

Worth noting the haul along the front four can serve as the difference-making class for Maryland moving forward. Akingbesote has outstanding footwork that can translate across the line as he adds technique while Marcus Bradley and Taizse Johnson can be forces inside. Elite defensive end Demeioun Robinson was ranked the third-best edge rusher in the 2021 class by Sports Illustrated. Maryland could take another defensive lineman given the right fit but there’s plenty to be excited about through the haul to-date.

Linebacker

Maryland holds three verbal commits: St. Frances (MD) JACK Terrance Butler, Hutchinson (KS) ILB Gereme Spraggins, Winston Woods (OH) JACK Bam Booker

Not a huge need for Maryland, but assurance was added when Ohio linebacker Bam Booker announced his commitment to the Terps at the end of July. He joins top interior juco linebacker Gereme Spraggins, a Maryland native who played his high school football at Anne Arundel High School (MD), and St. Frances pass rusher Terrance “TJ” Butler. Maryland is tracking Florida State commit Branden Jennings and extended an official offer to St. Thomas Aquinas inside linebacker Jaydon Hood, a Michigan commit, back on August 1 but the haul at linebacker could be it for Maryland this cycle.

Cornerback

Maryland holds two verbal commits: Archbishop Spalding (MD) nickel Jayon Venerable, Trinity Christian Academy (FL) CB Corey Coley

Lackawanna (PA) cornerback De’Jahn Warren

Chattahoochee County (GA) Carlos Dunovant

Milford Mill (MD) Rishon Holmes

Maryland has done well building the relationship with cornerback De’Jahn Warren, arguably the best cornerback in the junior college 2021 class. The Maryland native released a top three last month with Georgia, Maryland and Penn State making the cut as the Bulldogs and Nittany Lions hope to advance their position down the stretch. The lack of visits hurts Georgia more than Maryland and Penn State; Warren visited Happy Valley earlier this winter and has trekked through Maryland’s campus several times over the years to familiarize himself with College Park. The depth to the relationship between Warren and cornerbacks coach Henry Baker keeps the Terps in play until the end as they’ll hope to snag the difference-maker to close out the defensive haul. Warren is still tentatively set to commit on December 14, giving his suitors a chance to make a move heading into fall.

In-state athlete Rishon Holmes continues to garner attention on the offensive side of the ball, though Maryland is the lone school to recruit him as a cornerback. His quickness and awareness are reasons why his dynamic skillset can translate to the defensive side of the ball, but Holmes has yet to decide where he wants to line up at the next level. Contact was dipped slightly recently, he told All Terrapins, but the in-state target remains a viable contender. Maryland also became the first Power Five offer for Georgia cornerback Carlos Dunovant as the 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback heard from Henry Baker. The preseason all-state defensive back selection has added offers from Army and Louisiana Tech since Baker anted up.

Safety

Maryland holds two verbal commits: McDonogh (MD) FS Dante Trader