Quarterback

Loyola (CA) Brayden Zermeno

The decision from senior Josh Jackson to opt out of the season impacted the Terps’ depth for 2020, but bolstering the depth in the room remains a focus for offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery as he and head coach Mike Locksley round out the position. With two underclassmen in the current room, Maryland could take a pair of quarterbacks in 2021 to help add experience and better stagger the depth chart but Montgomery has been deliberate in his evaluation process in light of no in-person evaluation period. The lone uncommitted recruit to hold an offer is Zermeno, who emerged on Maryland’s radar back in the spring as he and Montgomery build the foundation of their relationship. Zermeno hoped to make east coast visits to Maryland and Princeton before a late summer decision, though travel difficulties and the prolonged dead period have put a pin in his plans. Quarterback may be the position that sees an evolving target list as the cycle progresses.

Running Back

Maryland holds three verbals at the position: John Carroll (MD) Roman Hemby,St. John’s (DC) Colby McDonald and Antwain Littleton.

Wide Receiver

Maryland holds one verbal at the position: Stone Bridge (VA) Tai Felton

Wise (MD) Jalil Farooq

St. Stephen’s St. Agnes (VA) Malcolm Johnson Jr

Northwest (MD) Kaden Prather

Armwood (FL) Charles Montgomery

Palmetto Prep (FL) Kamonte Grimes

James Campbell (HI) Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

Strake Jesuit College Prep (TX) WR Robert Smith

Top target Malcolm Johnson Jr. announced his commitment to Auburn over the weekend as the speedster is set to reclassify to 2020 and enroll in the program this week. Johnson transferred from National Christian to St. Stephen’s following his freshman season to make the reclassification possible for the upcoming season. He marks the second local receiver to commit elsewhere as Kaden Prather remains locked in with the Mountaineers despite Maryland staying in touch. That leaves Wise top target Jalil Farooq as the lone uncommitted target but that will change in six weeks.

Farooq has set a decision date for September 27 among a top seven of Alabama, Boston College, Clemson, LSU, Maryland, Oklahoma and West Virginia. The Sooners have ridden spring buzz into late summer as the addition of Caleb Williams has made them a formidable suitor though the Terps are doing everything they can to derail the Big 12 power. Farooq’s latest offer from Clemson on the defensive side of the ball added pause as he reconsiders which side of the ball he’ll line up on, but if Farooq heads elsewhere, the need for Titus Mokiao-Atimalala magnifies. The Hawaii wideout holds his west coast suitors, along with Notre Dame, in high regard as he stays patient to analyze potential future visits but Maryland remains in the top group. The addition of Taulia Tagovailoa and walk-on running back Challen Faamatau adds to the connections to the program as Titus and wide receiver coach Joker Phillips add depth to the conversation. Maryland also became the first Power Five offer for Texas wide receiver Robert Smith, the son of former Texans general manager Rick Smith.

One key flip target for Maryland in the wide receiver room is Armwood (FL) Charles Montgomery, a current Florida Gator commit. Montgomery committed to Florida over Maryland earlier this summer but that hasn’t dissuaded Joker Phillips from staying in contact as the two maintain interest heading into fall. Meanwhile, Florida wide receiver Kamonte Grimes, who included Maryland in his top five earlier this summer, also came off the board on Sunday after announcing his commitment to Nebraska.

Tight End

Maryland holds four verbals at the position: Venice (FL) Weston Wolff, Lakeland (PA) CJ Dippre, Flowers (MD) Leron Husbands and St. Frances Academy (MD) Joseph Bearns

Offensive Line

Maryland holds one offensive tackle commit in Hazelwood Central (MO) offensive tackle Kyle Long

Clearwater Academy International (FL) OT Bruno Zandamela

Clearwater Academy International (FL) OT Albert Reese

Clearwater Academy International (FL) OT Percy Speights

Independence C.C. OT Corey Diaz

Independence C.C. OT Keegan Vaughan

Erasmus Hall (NY) OT Armon Bethea

Franklin (TN) OT Jason Amsler

Butler C.C. OT Caleb Etienne

Independence C.C. OG Deyavie Hammond

Long became the first piece in the search for offensive tackles this cycle as the staff widened their search this summer. The discussion at tackle starts at Clearwater Academy International (FL) where the staff hoped to break into during the 2020 cycle during the pursuit of West Virginia defensive end Akheem Mesidor. Now, the Terps have extended offers to Albert Reese, Bruno Zandamela and Percy Speights as all three are 6-foot-5 or taller to help boost the athleticism in the trenches. Reese remains committed to Rutgers despite additional interest from Maryland, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss as relationships with the Scarlet Knights staff have eased concerns despite no visit to Piscataway to-date. Zandamela remains wide open as Indiana, Iowa State, Maryland, Rutgers and West Virginia continue to make a push while his teammate Percy Speights, who is also the nephew of former NBA player Marreese Speights, has embraced the latest stage of the process. The lack of visits has prevented some prospects from taking the next step in their recruitments but Tennessee lineman Jason Amsler and his family capitalized on their proactive approach to the process as they made their way to College Park two weeks ago. Maryland is pushing hardest for Amsler to-date as offensive line coach John Reagan helped his second Big Ten suitor ascend on his list.

Maryland signed four from Independence C.C. a season ago and will hope to take advantage of those relationships as they remain in the mix for tackles Corey Diaz and Keegan Vaughan. Maryland also extended an offer to guard prospect Deyavie Hammond though the longtime Gator commit has remained focused on getting to Gainesville following the fall semester. Another junior college target that emerged on August 1 was Butler C.C. Caleb Etienne, who sits among the top juco tackle prospects in the country. Etienne holds a top six of Houston, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas Tech despite an offer from Maryland just one day after Etienne released his top group. Maryland will hope to jump into that group and they have one asset to help them do so—quarterback Lance Legendre. Etienne and Legendre are former teammates at Warren Easton High School (LA) to add familiarity to the Big Ten school.