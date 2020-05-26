All Terrapins Radio Featuring Former Cornerback Will Likely

Welcome to our first edition of All Terrapins Radio, where we dive into the latest recruiting news along the defensive line before former electric Terp cornerback Will Likely joins us on the show.

We’ll kick it off with some football news as the Terps enter the final week of May with 14 commitments. On Monday afternoon, Gilman defensive end Mattheus Carroll announced a top three of Maryland, duke and virginia tech as the Terps have taken advantage of the proximity to campus to familiarize he and his family this offseason. The Terps are looking at Carroll as a JACK linebacker and they’ll have a chance to close strong. Arguably no one is recruiting Carroll harder than Virginia Tech and their need for defensive linemen has solidified their standing, while the Blue Devils’ strong academic reputation has them in that top group for months.

Maryland will look to close with yet another athletic linebacker, while St. Frances JACK target Terrance Butler remains right there on the board for the taking. Flowers defensive tackle Tommy akingbesote told AllTerrapins this week that it’s Maryland who remains the favorite in his recruitment while he added he could make a decision by end of May or early June, giving the Terps potentially more ammo along the front line.

Last week, Ohio State announced that players will report back to campus on Monday, June 8th, which appears to be a date that several schools across the country are targeting.

Be sure to follow us on our social media platforms!

Facebook: All Terrapins

Twitter: @SIAllTerrapins