All Terrapins Radio Featuring Former Cornerback Will Likely

AhmedGhafir

Welcome to our first edition of All Terrapins Radio, where we dive into the latest recruiting news along the defensive line before former electric Terp cornerback Will Likely joins us on the show.

We’ll kick it off with some football news as the Terps enter the final week of May with 14 commitments. On Monday afternoon, Gilman defensive end Mattheus Carroll announced a top three of Maryland, duke and virginia tech as the Terps have taken advantage of the proximity to campus to familiarize he and his family this offseason. The Terps are looking at Carroll as a JACK linebacker and they’ll have a chance to close strong. Arguably no one is recruiting Carroll harder than Virginia Tech and their need for defensive linemen has solidified their standing, while the Blue Devils’ strong academic reputation has them in that top group for months.

Maryland will look to close with yet another athletic linebacker, while St. Frances JACK target Terrance Butler remains right there on the board for the taking. Flowers defensive tackle Tommy akingbesote told AllTerrapins this week that it’s Maryland who remains the favorite in his recruitment while he added he could make a decision by end of May or early June, giving the Terps potentially more ammo along the front line.

Last week, Ohio State announced that players will report back to campus on Monday, June 8th, which appears to be a date that several schools across the country are targeting.

Breaking down the impact of Taulia Tagovailoa to Maryland

Locksley works the transfer portal again to solidify a key position of need

Top three in for Gilman DE Mattheus Carroll

Terps make the cut for another local pass-rusher

Priority Target Set to Announce on Tuesday

Maryland Terps football in the mix for Flowers defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote

Breaking down top ten Terps' tandems

Breaking down the top ten tandems in Maryland basketball history.

Josh Stirn

How Michael Jordan almost ended up as a Terp

Michael Jordan's former roommate explains how the young phenom almost ended up in College Park.

Josh Stirn

Maryland makes cut for top-50 forward, reaches out to grad transfer

Josh Stirn

Terps 'Big' move leads to success in unlikely area

Josh Stirn

PWO running back announces transfer to Maryland

Former Coffeyville running back Challen Fa'amatau joins the program

AhmedGhafir

Taking a look at the defensive all-decade team for the Terps

Breaking down who the most productive Terp was at each position over the last decade

AhmedGhafir

Ranking Maryland's 2020 Football Schedule

Breaking down the toughest to easiest game for Maryland's upcoming football season.

AhmedGhafir

