2022 Kentucky Athlete Recaps Maryland Offer, Talks Pair of Prior Visits

AhmedGhafir

Maryland extended an offer to Corbin (KY) athlete Treyveon Longmire last week after he connected with running backs coach Elijah Brooks. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect is getting looks on the defensive side of the ball where he long yet lean frame provides him a higher ceiling as a cornerback. “This year I’m going to work out more at corner and get technique down. I got that (defensive back) body style type,” Longmire told All Terrapins.

The Kentucky product already holds double-digit offers as Longmire added the latest offer from Maryland came out of the blue. “One of my coaches told me to call maryland so we got a chance to talk for a bit. It was kind of like the rest. It took me by surprise at first then I just got to soak it in.” While Longmire has yet to learn much about the Terps, the offer made the Terps suitor number 12 in his fast-rising recruitment.

“It’s a lot, especially since it came so fast. It’s an honor and it’s a good thing.” Longmire is familiar with a pair of his suitors, however, after making a game visit to both Kentucky and Tennessee over the last two years. His visit to Tennessee last season gave him a closer look at the Vols. “They’re a really strong team, I like them. Their coaches are really cool too.”

Longmire made his way to Lexington during his freshman year to watch the Wildcats outlast Central Michigan in a home win while Kentucky’s ace recruiter, Vince Marrow, is leading the charge early. “He treats me like one of his own just like all the coaches at Kentucky.”

The inability to take trips has left Longmire patient in the early stages of his recruitment, but he knows of one school in particular he’s most interested to check out in person.

“I want to go visit Ohio State and my coach has a couple more lined up if we can get to it.” As Longmire evaluates the “facilities and just the relationships with the coaches,” when delving into each suitor, he’s staying focused on the imminent task at hand. Longmire is looking to put his offseason of work together to lead what’s expected to be a strong Corbin team this season.

“I’m ready and my team is ready to play so we’re good. We have a strong team together. I’ll go against anyone because I’ll push myself the best that I can be.” Longmire added why he believes his skillset separates him from others in his class.

“Strong player, team leader and someone to push my teammates.”

