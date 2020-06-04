Maryland has a pair of running backs committed with St. John’s (DC) Colby McDonald and Antwain Littleton in the fold, but running backs coach Elijah Brooks extended an offer in early April to Klein Forest (TX) shifty running back Ahmonte Watkins. As the Terps keep in touch with the Louisiana native, the explosive back tells All Terrapins that four schools remain in most frequent contact.

“I’ve been hearing from them, Louisville, Texas Tech, Memphis,” the 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back said. The Terps are in the early stages of their relationship as the two sides discuss the scheme fit, though Watkins is still learning more about the Big Ten program. “We’re still figuring each other out, but we have a good relationship. They want to get me up for a visit so that I can see the school and show me the campus. They showed me stuff on the campus and the practice facility.”

For Watkins, it’s easy to see why schools covet him as the track star posted a personal-best of 10.71-seconds in the 100-meter dash in the spring of 2019, while posting a 37.7-inch vertical at The Opening Regional that same spring. His lean frame and explosiveness translated directly onto the field as a junior where his breakaway speed turned heads on the recruiting trail. While he holds verbal offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Kentucky and Miami among others, Watkins added that his lack of visits since his junior season has complicated his recruitment.

“I honestly do not know where I want to go. I didn’t go on any visits after my season. I just want to go to as many different games to see as many different atmospheres, just to see new things.” That gives Watkins an open leaderboard heading into summer. As he works on analyzing his suitors in the coming weeks, he knows what is most important to him during the evaluation process.

“I want to look at football but I also want to major in sports management, so I want to see how good their school is and how I’d fit into the program.”