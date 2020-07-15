Analyzing Maryland's Commits Through SI All-American Reveal

Sports Illustrated unveiled 1,000 candidates for the 2020 SI All-American team as all of Maryland’s high school commits earned the honor. SI All-American noted “how bountiful the region has become. In all, nearly 70 players from the area are SI All-American candidates. It features elite prospects and major volume. The DMV is now a must-recruit area for playoff-caliber college programs -- a point illustrated by the fact LSU, which is a school you’d think just needs to focus on its backyard and Texas, is now putting notable time and effort here.”

With scouting and analysis for every Maryland commit and several top targets, we take a look at the program-changing haul that head coach Mike Locksley and the staff boast in the 2021 cycle.

Most critical verbal commit: Quince Orchard defensive end Demeioun Robinson

The additions along the front seven sits among the nation’s top hauls this cycle where defensive line coach Brian Williams can construct various packages to shift Taizse Johnson, Marcus Bradley and Tommy Akingbesote across the line. But for the Terps to bring in an elite pass-rusher in Demeioun Robinson could be the difference-maker on defense as Maryland’s defense hasn’t had a quick twitch pass rusher like him since Yannick Ngakoue left College Park.

The first step that “Chop” has off the snap makes him a nightmare for opposing tackles to contain as he uses his 6-foot-4 slender build to his advantage. That explosiveness that the disciplined defender brings to the 3-4 scheme fits perfectly for Demeioun Robinson as Sports Illustrated director of recruiting John Garcia is also bullish on the MoCo standout.

“Despite explosive traits, plays controlled and with his feet up under him through the whistle. Aware prospect who can affect passing game without getting to the quarterback in playing the passing lane, chipping tight ends or dropping into coverage on occasion. Can hold up at the second level with great spacial skills and finishing ability.”

Most underrated verbal commit: St. John’s running back Colby McDonald

The last offensive commit for Maryland came when McDonald made the decision in May, giving the offense a versatile weapon out of the backfield. A solid 5-foot-11 back, McDonald has that physical presence to run between the tackles but where he's best is in space, where the one-cut back uses his crisp footwork and speed to his advantage. Soft hands out of the backfield, he'll fit in nicely out of the backfield as another back that can do damage in the passing game. Sports Illustrated director of recruiting John Garcia sees the impact he can bring to the Terps' offense.

Highest ceiling verbal commit: Flowers defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote

Arguably one of the highest upside prospects this cycle, Akingbesote made the full-time switch to football heading into his junior year and the developed footwork on the hardwood set a seamless transition onto the gridiron. Akingbesote carries 270 well and at 6-foot-4, has the frame to add 30 pounds while maintaining his quickness. Akingbesote was able to use his size to his advantage as a junior where his strength found him routinely in the opposing backfield and applying the technique further in his senior year remains the focus. On paper, Akingbesote has the measurables to become an impact defensive lineman in the Big Ten and as long as he maintains focus to his craft, he’ll prove to be a mammoth addition along the defensive line.

Most important uncommitted recruit: Robinson Secondary offensive tackle Tristan Leigh

Offensive tackle remains a priority for Maryland and the discussion starts with elite Virginia product Tristan Leigh, who remains among the most coveted offensive linemen this cycle. Leigh narrowed his suitors from 40 to 15 back in May with LSU, Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State and Ohio State among the long list of elites to make the cut, while local programs in Maryland, Virginia and Virginia Tech remained in play. Why is Leigh a coveted product on the national stage? “Leigh is an excellent run-blocking left tackle who can drive block with a man on his head, pin ‘backers on the second level, and reach-block on the edges. He works with good athleticism and is tough at the point of attack. He isn’t ready to dance versus college pass-rushers yet, but has traits to be developed as a pass-protector. Leigh fits best in an offense that mixes zone and man blocking concepts with a short passing game.”

Florida tackle Bruno Zandamela was also nominated as a Sports Illustrated All-American on Wednesday as the agile 6-foot-8 tackle garnered a stronger look across the Power Five level beginning in the spring. The Terps also have a hole to fill at center and they’ve zeroed in on coveted center Michael Myslinski who’s closing in on a decision in the coming weeks. With tackle a priority to close out the cycle, Leigh has day one impact potential.