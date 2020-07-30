AllTerrapins
Ohio Linebacker Bam Booker Commits to Maryland

AhmedGhafir

Winston Woods (OH) linebacker Bam Booker committed to Maryland tonight, giving the Terps their 18 commitment in the 2021 class. The linebacker committed to Maryland over offers from Cal, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Minnesota, Pitt and Purdue among others.

Bam, the younger brother of Maryland redshirt freshman defensive lineman Anthony Booker, opted to announced the decision on his older brother’s birthday. With his commitment in the fold, the younger Booker joins the class as the second linebacker alongside Hutchinson (KS) inside linebacker Gereme Spraggins.

Booker released a top twelve in early April of Boston College, Iowa State, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Toledo, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland, Rutgers, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Temple as the Terps preexisting relationship kept them in play. The news serves as a bit of a boost for a unit who missed out on a pair of local targets last month as the younger Booker gives the incoming duo more athleticism on the outside.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound outside linebacker is disruptive at the line of scrimmage and his boost in run support makes him a perfect fit for the Terps in their 3-4 scheme. Booker, a Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate, earned high praise from our national evaluators.

Booker’s blend of size, quickness and pass-rush knack makes him an intriguing edge prospect. Projects best as 3-4 outside linebacker, but should develop size to play defensive end in four-down scheme. Surefire contributor at the Power-5 level, with quality starter upside.

As a junior, Booker posted 50 tackles with 6.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.

