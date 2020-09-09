SI.com
AllTerrapins
Local Rising Eighth Grader Already Up to Two Offers

AhmedGhafir

Defensive back Blake Woodby is only approaching eighth grade, but the in-state standout added his second verbal offer over the weekend when Boston College defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim pulled the trigger. Blake, the younger brother of St. Frances junior defensive back Ty Woodby, put in the work with cornerbacks coach Justin Winters over the years and the top-end caliber talent has garnered the early attention on the trail.

“It’s a blessing to be able to work with a lot of the top guys in the area. So not only am I learning from the coaches I learn from guys like my brother Ty Woodby, Nick Cross, Khyree Jackson, Clinton Burton, Cam Johnson and Jamal Hood,” Blake told All Terrapins. “Those guys are where I want to be so working with them shows me that it is possible.” His training with local coaches helped guide his offseason development.

Athletic Republic Director of Sports Performance Justin Winters & 2025 defensive back Blake Woodby

“My offseason training has helped me get bigger, faster and stronger. I train with a lot of older guys so the transition to high school will be much smoother.”

His first offer from the ACC school gives Woodby motivation for what’s next to come. “It made me feel very blessed and that my hard work is being recognized.” When he heads to high school, he will follow his brother and join a loaded St. Frances defense in a secondary featuring Jamal Hood and Cam Johnson. “I want to be a technician. So whatever they throw at me I will be ready for.”

With plenty of time before he gets to college, Woodby is confident in his development before he heads to the Baltimore powerhouse. “I would describe my game as being a lock down corner! I am a very versatile player who can play every position in the secondary. And last but not least I love to compete!”

Ole Miss became the first school to offer back on August 7, but even with the early attention on the recruiting trail, Woodby remains focused on his end goal.

“I will never be satisfied. My goal is not to have 100 offers, it’s to be the best corner to ever play the game. so I want to outwork my competition day in and day out. That will never change.”

