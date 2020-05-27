AllTerrapins
Maryland Keeping Tabs on West Coast Quarterback

AhmedGhafir

While the Terps continue to fill out their recruiting class, head coach Mike Locksley and offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery are teaming up to tackle the vacant quarterback spot this cycle. It’s a big reason why the staff went back out west to join the mix for Loyola (Ca.) quarterback Brayden Zermeno as Montgomery became the latest school to offer back on May 6.

The 6-foot-4, 224-pound quarterback told AllTerrapins that he keeps in touch with Montgomery “probably every two or three days” while the focus remains on building their personal relationship.

“We’ve been doing a lot of Facetime, just getting to know each other but I’ll probably do a Zoom call with the offensive staff, hop on to go over scheme more.”

The plan has stayed on track for Zermeno and Maryland as both sides analyze the potential fit off the field. The Terps are the lone power five school to offer as the Ivy programs are showing strong interest to-date with Cornell, Dartmouth and Penn just a handful of his offers. While Zermeno is keeping tabs on “a lot of Ivy interest,” he’s looking forward to the next phase of their relationship as Zermeno looks to understand the new dynamics of the quarterback room with the addition of Taulia Tagovailoa.

“We’ll probably talk about it and analyze the situation more. I’m not afraid to compete.”

Zermeno does not have a set timeframe for a decision as he continues to build relationships.

As a junior, Zermeno threw for 1,633 yards and eight touchdowns to seven interceptions, while still using his big frame to escape the pocket as he tallied another 323 rushing yards.

