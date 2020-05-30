Maryland dipped back into the Sunshine state on Friday when offensive line coach connected with Clearwater Academy (Fl.) offensive tackle Bruno Zandamela to become the latest target along the offensive line. While the Terps are looking to fill their offensive line class heading into summer of the 2021 cycle, Zandamela tells All Terrapins that he was “really excited” to pick up the Terp offer on Friday.

“Coach Reagan said he liked my film, they’re looking for maybe two tackles and he saw my film and said that I can play. That’s when he pulled the trigger,” Zandamela told All Terrapins. The familiarity with the program is a work in progress, according to the towering 6-foot-8, 310-pound lineman, but he’s looking forward to learning more about his latest suitor. “I know that the program is in the Big Ten, that’s really big for me. After coach called me, I started doing a little research on my own and learning a little bit more.”

Zandamela had a trip set to Indiana and West Virginia back in March before the impromptu dead period shifted his plans, so when visits resume, getting back to both schools among others is a priority.

“I was supposed to go to Indiana and West Virginia in March. I want to check out Iowa State. USF, they’re right here and I’ve been to their campus. I really like the new coaching staff with [head] coach Jeff Scott, I like his vision there. Those are the main and now, obviously Maryland,” as Zandamela added the mentioned schools are the ones recruiting him hardest.

The Bulls, meanwhile, have made a concenetrated effort on locking down local talent as seven of their eight commitments hail in-state, with the eighth being a punter from Australia. The message to stay in-state has resonated with Zandamela, but he added that location won’t be the biggest factor in his decision. “I don’t think so, because obviously they’re close so I can get to them easier and they recruit me heavily. But I’m open to go anywhere, if a school in California offers me, I’m going to still look at their school.”

Heading into senior year, though, Zandamela is looking to cap his high school career on a high note as the agile left tackle has a mission for his senior season. “I’m a real athlete at offensive line. My athleticism is better than the average lineman,” he added.

Zandamela holds ten verbal offers from FIU, Indiana, Iowa State, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Rutgers, Toledo and USF.