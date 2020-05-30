AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Terps Dip into Sunshine State for New Tackle Target

AhmedGhafir

Maryland dipped back into the Sunshine state on Friday when offensive line coach connected with Clearwater Academy (Fl.) offensive tackle Bruno Zandamela to become the latest target along the offensive line. While the Terps are looking to fill their offensive line class heading into summer of the 2021 cycle, Zandamela tells All Terrapins that he was “really excited” to pick up the Terp offer on Friday.

“Coach Reagan said he liked my film, they’re looking for maybe two tackles and he saw my film and said that I can play. That’s when he pulled the trigger,” Zandamela told All Terrapins. The familiarity with the program is a work in progress, according to the towering 6-foot-8, 310-pound lineman, but he’s looking forward to learning more about his latest suitor. “I know that the program is in the Big Ten, that’s really big for me. After coach called me, I started doing a little research on my own and learning a little bit more.”

Zandamela had a trip set to Indiana and West Virginia back in March before the impromptu dead period shifted his plans, so when visits resume, getting back to both schools among others is a priority.

“I was supposed to go to Indiana and West Virginia in March. I want to check out Iowa State. USF, they’re right here and I’ve been to their campus. I really like the new coaching staff with [head] coach Jeff Scott, I like his vision there. Those are the main and now, obviously Maryland,” as Zandamela added the mentioned schools are the ones recruiting him hardest.

The Bulls, meanwhile, have made a concenetrated effort on locking down local talent as seven of their eight commitments hail in-state, with the eighth being a punter from Australia. The message to stay in-state has resonated with Zandamela, but he added that location won’t be the biggest factor in his decision. “I don’t think so, because obviously they’re close so I can get to them easier and they recruit me heavily. But I’m open to go anywhere, if a school in California offers me, I’m going to still look at their school.”

Heading into senior year, though, Zandamela is looking to cap his high school career on a high note as the agile left tackle has a mission for his senior season. “I’m a real athlete at offensive line. My athleticism is better than the average lineman,” he added.

Zandamela holds ten verbal offers from FIU, Indiana, Iowa State, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Rutgers, Toledo and USF.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Linebacker commit excited for future of Terps' defense

Maryland linebacker commit Gereme Spraggins discusses offseason, commitment to Maryland

AhmedGhafir

by

Jbwest31

Locksley talks addition of Tagovailoa, status for upcoming season

What head coach Mike Locksley saw in Tagovailoa as he heads to Maryland

AhmedGhafir

Analysis: DT Tommy Akingbesote to Maryland

Breaking down what fast-rising defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote brings to the Terps

AhmedGhafir

by

Coach_Ramon

All Terrapins Radio Featuring Former Cornerback Will Likely

Former electric athlete Will Likely joins us as he recalls his favorite memories as a Terp.

AhmedGhafir

by

Sgg

Maryland superfan Van Pelt delivers Terps virtual titles amid pandemic

Josh Stirn

Four position battles in fall camp

Breaking down what could be the biggest battles in fall camp

AhmedGhafir

by

Chrisl828

Maryland makes cut for top receiver target

St. Stephen's St. Agnes wide receiver Malcolm Johnson top eight Maryland Alabama LSU Florida USC Texas

AhmedGhafir

by

OCTerp

Breaking down the impact of Taulia Tagovailoa to Maryland

Locksley works the transfer portal again to solidify a key position of need

AhmedGhafir

by

gtrotto

Maryland dips into Hawaii for recent receiver offer

Maryland Terps Offer Scholarship to Hawaii athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala as the staff builds the offensive recruiting board

AhmedGhafir

by

superbigtime

Terps trying to use Marial connection to add NBA prospect

Terps trying to use Chol Marial connection to add NBA prospect Both Gach.

Josh Stirn

by

TerpDewey