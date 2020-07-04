Georgia Cornerback Recaps Maryland Offer, Emerging Power Five Interest

Maryland extended a new offer on Thursday to Chattahoochee County (GA) defensive back Carlos Dunovant after the Terps’ new cornerbacks coach Henry Baker became the first Power Five school to join the mix. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound new cornerback target had been in contact with Baker in the weeks leading up to the offer as the emerging target is drawing more interest, but with the offer in-hand, Dunovant is interested in the Terps.

“We texted a couple weeks ago and it’s kind of built since then. He likes my speed and athleticism with my size,” Dunovant told All Terrapins. “It went well. I like that he tells me the truth and that’s what I want from a coach, tell me what I need and not what I like.” It helps that Baker comes to College Park with a year of NFL coaching experience, along with the five former Terps currently on an active NFL roster.

“I know it’s an elite academic school and they play in the Big Ten. They produce a lot of players in the NFL and that’s my main goal. I think it’ll be a good opportunity for me.” The NCAA has extended the dead period to August 31, but Dunovant will look to make his way if and when visits resume this cycle. “I got to get up there at least once.” What is he looking for in a school?

“Schoolwork and academics. I want a great education, of course.”

Though Maryland is the first power five to join, they’re the eighth school to join the mix as Samford, South Alabama and Troy are among those in pursuit. But the Terps offer could be the first of several to follow as Dunovant tells All Terrapins that Arkansas State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Wake Forest have also shown interest. His projection as a defensive back comes with his frame and ball skills, but Dunovant got a chance to further showcase that speed and ball skills at both quarterback and wide receiver as a junior. The Georgia product added why he believes he’s separated himself heading into his senior season.

“My ball skills. I’m versatile, I can play safety and corner because I have the ball skills. I’m confident in my coverage skills, too.” Dunovant added he’s looking to maximize that physicality closer to the line of scrimmage this season. “Coming downhill more, making more tackles at and behind the line.”