West Coast Target Sets Commitment Date

AhmedGhafir

Maryland extended an offer to Jefferson (Or.) running back Damir Collins back in late December as head coach Mike Locksley has maintained contact. Though the Terps have a pair of running backs committed in St. John’s (DC) Colby McDonald and Antwain Littleton, the consistent interest has kept the Terps in Collins’ top group.

Collins released his top four on May 1 with Arizona State, Cal, Maryland and Oregon State making the cut as the in-state Beavers have the buzz heading into the final stretch. On Saturday, Collins took to Twitter to announce he will make his commitment on his birthday, June 17 with a twist in his top four as Ole Miss replaced Arizona State with days before a decision.

Though Collins has yet to visit College Park, the speedy back showed off his explosiveness and physicality as a junior with his 5-foot-9, 185-pound frame. Ranked the second-best all-purpose back in the country according to 247Sports, Maryland will look to break back into unfamiliar territory as linebacker Nick Underwood was the last Oregon prospect to ink with the Terps back in the 2017 cycle.

Collins visited Cal prior to the impromptu dead period to keep the Golden Bears squarely in the mix. As schools lean on Zoom and Facetime down the stretch, Maryland will hope to reel in the cross-country target.

As a junior, Collins amassed 2,453 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on 218 carries, giving the coveted all-purpose back a staggering 11.3 yards per carry. He also added 158 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on eight catches in ten games.

St. Frances linebacker sets commitment date

Maryland football recruiting: St. Frances linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson sets commitment date Georgia Bulldogs Florida Gators Tennessee Volunteers Auburn Tigers

AhmedGhafir

Younger brother of former Maryland basketball player in stable condition after heroic act

The younger brother of former Maryland basketball player Dino Gregory Jr. is in stable condition after being shot in a heroic attempt to save the lives of countless protestors that gathered near a Seattle police station Sunday night.

Josh Stirn

Maryland "Without A Doubt" Getting Return Visit from Georgia Cornerback

Maryland "Without A Doubt" Getting Return Visit from Georgia Cornerback Kani Walker

AhmedGhafir

Coveted Quarterback Caleb Williams Sets Commitment Date

Gonzaga Quarterback Caleb Williams Commitment Date Maryland Terps Oklahoma Sooners LSU Tigers

AhmedGhafir

Maryland makes moves in Mountain State

Maryland made the cut for a 2021 guard and offered a 2022 guard from West Virginia as well on Sunday.

Josh Stirn

Maryland makes the cut for top-30 combo guard

The Terps are the "local school" in Jalen Warley's recruitment after the guard eliminated Villanova and Saint Joseph's from consideration.

Josh Stirn

All Terrapins Radio Featuring Former Cornerback Will Likely

Former electric athlete Will Likely joins us as he recalls his favorite memories as a Terp.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Announces Detailed Plans for Return of Student-Athletes

Details of when Maryland Terp athletes can return to campus and the steps taken on campus.

AhmedGhafir

DMV Profile: St. Vincent Pallotti Defensive Tackle Christopher Boti

Taking a look at emerging lineman St. Vincent Pallotti Christopher Boti

AhmedGhafir

How Maryland is turning their emotions into action

Head coach Mike Locksley spoke with Big Ten Network about how the team is looking to make a difference within the community.

AhmedGhafir

