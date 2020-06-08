Maryland extended an offer to Jefferson (Or.) running back Damir Collins back in late December as head coach Mike Locksley has maintained contact. Though the Terps have a pair of running backs committed in St. John’s (DC) Colby McDonald and Antwain Littleton, the consistent interest has kept the Terps in Collins’ top group.

Collins released his top four on May 1 with Arizona State, Cal, Maryland and Oregon State making the cut as the in-state Beavers have the buzz heading into the final stretch. On Saturday, Collins took to Twitter to announce he will make his commitment on his birthday, June 17 with a twist in his top four as Ole Miss replaced Arizona State with days before a decision.

Though Collins has yet to visit College Park, the speedy back showed off his explosiveness and physicality as a junior with his 5-foot-9, 185-pound frame. Ranked the second-best all-purpose back in the country according to 247Sports, Maryland will look to break back into unfamiliar territory as linebacker Nick Underwood was the last Oregon prospect to ink with the Terps back in the 2017 cycle.

Collins visited Cal prior to the impromptu dead period to keep the Golden Bears squarely in the mix. As schools lean on Zoom and Facetime down the stretch, Maryland will hope to reel in the cross-country target.

As a junior, Collins amassed 2,453 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on 218 carries, giving the coveted all-purpose back a staggering 11.3 yards per carry. He also added 158 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on eight catches in ten games.