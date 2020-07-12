Decision Day for DeMatha Four-Star Linebacker Greg Penn

DeMatha (MD) linebacker Greg Penn is set to announce his commitment today at 3 PM as the top outstanding defensive target for Maryland closes on a long recruiting cycle.

After Temple offered Penn during his freshman season at McDonogh, the offers came pouring in for the young standout following his freshman season as the Terps were the first to offer following the season. Penn, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker, announced his transfer to DeMatha where he'd star on the Stags defense for the ensuing three seasons.

The instinctive linebacker now enters his senior season in hopes of bringing DeMatha their first WCAC championship since 2016, but first, his recruitment now inches towards his final chapter as LSU, Maryland and South Carolina draw buzz.

Maryland benefitted from the strength of their relationships throughout his recruitment as Penn and his family had a strong understanding for the program just miles away from the WCAC powerhouse. South Carolina had connections to Penn, though, especially after former teammate Marshawn Lloyd inked with the Gamecocks in the 2020 cycle. Penn was back in College Park in March to reconnect with lead recruiter Rod Wilson

The most intriguing suitor was LSU, red hot on the trail following their undefeated national championship run. The Tigers hosted Penn for a game day visit last fall, but a return visit to Baton Rouge was on Penn's mind in order for he and his family to get a closer, in-depth feel for the SEC elite.

Alabama, Tennessee and Texas A & M rounded out Penn's early April top six, but Maryland will hope to edge out their SEC suitors in yet another chase. Led by defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, the Tigers spent the quarantine months familiarizing Penn and his family as best as possible in light of no imminent return visit due to the dead period.

Maryland would love to add Penn to the incoming program-changing front seven haul, but now, they join LSU and South Carolina among the staffs hoping for good news this afternoon. The Terps hold 16 verbal commitments this cycle.