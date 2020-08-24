Top JuCo Target De'Jahn Warren Commits to Georgia

Lackawanna (PA) cornerback De'Jahn Warren announced his commitment on Monday morning as he celebrated his 21st birthday. Weeks after releasing a top three of Georgia, Maryland and Penn State, Warren committed to Georgia.

Warren made an offseason trip to Happy Valley earlier this winter and is familiar with Maryland as cornerbacks coach Henry Baker made his push, but the Bulldogs' defensive pedigree helped them remain at the forefront of his contenders. Despite no visit, his relationship with defensive backs coach Charlton Warren helped put the cherry on top of his commitment.

“Aside of the relationships with the coaches, I like the way they play. On the field, they play like they are having fun, they play with swag. They get to be themselves and express themselves as well as the defensive scheme. They did have the best defense the last two years and I like their roster situation as well. They have three cornerbacks that will be going to the league so they’ll be gone by the time I’m there if I do go there. It’s all of that rolled up into one.”

Maryland had prioritized Warren from the beginning of his recruitment as Penn State and the Terps were among his first offers. Maryland has a pair of commitments in the secondary in Archbishop Spalding (MD) nickel corner Jayon Venerable and McDonogh (MD) free safety Dante Trader as space on the defensive side of the ball remains tight. Though Warren was an undoubted top target, Maryland could look elsewhere to fill a spot in the secondary as in-state athlete Rishon Holmes remains in play.