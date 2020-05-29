Linebacker Commit Excited for Future of Terps' defense

Maryland landed their lone linebacker commit to-date when Hutchinson (KS) linebacker Gereme Spraggins announced his commitment back on January 26. The tenacious linebacker proved to be a big win for outside linebackers coach Brawley Evans and the defensive staff and despite interest elsewhere, Spraggins feels at peace with his commitment since returning back home.

“Still staying in contact with text messages, phone calls, Zoom calls, everything, so everything has been going good,” Spraggins told AllTerrapins. The local connection between Spraggins and Evans set the foundation for his commitment as the two sides develop their relationship. “Just being at home recently, it was like I felt at home so me and him have formed an even better relationship. More phone calls and longer phone calls, which is good. Coach Brawley been hitting it off even more, just always comfortable. And I talked to coach Locksley just two days ago just to make sure I’m good, checking up on me.”

It helps that Spraggins is a part of a class that features several familiar faces, including St. John’s (DC) running back Antwain Littleton, while he still maintains his friendship with incoming lineman Ja'Khi Green . “Most of them I’ve played against either in youth football or travel, so the guys that are committed to the school now I used to know so when I see them, we just chop it up and talk about old times.”

Since his commitment, Maryland has added more key pieces to the defensive side of their class as the future for the front seven shines bright. “It makes me feel a lot more confident because I’ll be on the field with more cut-throat guys on defense and guys that are going to put on the Maryland uniform with pride.”

“I’ve got to come home.”

Spraggins plans to enroll early in College Park and has three years to play two.