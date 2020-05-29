AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Linebacker Commit Excited for Future of Terps' defense

AhmedGhafir

Maryland landed their lone linebacker commit to-date when Hutchinson (KS) linebacker Gereme Spraggins announced his commitment back on January 26. The tenacious linebacker proved to be a big win for outside linebackers coach Brawley Evans and the defensive staff and despite interest elsewhere, Spraggins feels at peace with his commitment since returning back home.

“Still staying in contact with text messages, phone calls, Zoom calls, everything, so everything has been going good,” Spraggins told AllTerrapins. The local connection between Spraggins and Evans set the foundation for his commitment as the two sides develop their relationship. “Just being at home recently, it was like I felt at home so me and him have formed an even better relationship. More phone calls and longer phone calls, which is good. Coach Brawley been hitting it off even more, just always comfortable. And I talked to coach Locksley just two days ago just to make sure I’m good, checking up on me.”

It helps that Spraggins is a part of a class that features several familiar faces, including St. John’s (DC) running back Antwain Littleton, while he still maintains his friendship with incoming lineman Ja'Khi Green . “Most of them I’ve played against either in youth football or travel, so the guys that are committed to the school now I used to know so when I see them, we just chop it up and talk about old times.”

Since his commitment, Maryland has added more key pieces to the defensive side of their class as the future for the front seven shines bright. “It makes me feel a lot more confident because I’ll be on the field with more cut-throat guys on defense and guys that are going to put on the Maryland uniform with pride.”

“I’ve got to come home.”

Spraggins plans to enroll early in College Park and has three years to play two.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Coach_Ramon
Coach_Ramon

Fuck yeah!!! Now let's add Penn and Hisatake!!

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: DT Tommy Akingbesote to Maryland

Breaking down what fast-rising defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote brings to the Terps

AhmedGhafir

by

Coach_Ramon

All Terrapins Radio Featuring Former Cornerback Will Likely

Former electric athlete Will Likely joins us as he recalls his favorite memories as a Terp.

AhmedGhafir

by

Sgg

Four position battles in fall camp

Breaking down what could be the biggest battles in fall camp

AhmedGhafir

by

Chrisl828

Maryland makes cut for top receiver target

St. Stephen's St. Agnes wide receiver Malcolm Johnson top eight Maryland Alabama LSU Florida USC Texas

AhmedGhafir

by

OCTerp

Breaking down the impact of Taulia Tagovailoa to Maryland

Locksley works the transfer portal again to solidify a key position of need

AhmedGhafir

by

gtrotto

Maryland dips into Hawaii for recent receiver offer

Maryland Terps Offer Scholarship to Hawaii athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala as the staff builds the offensive recruiting board

AhmedGhafir

by

superbigtime

Terps trying to use Marial connection to add NBA prospect

Terps trying to use Chol Marial connection to add NBA prospect Both Gach.

Josh Stirn

by

TerpDewey

Top three in for Gilman DE Mattheus Carroll

Terps make the cut for another local pass-rusher

AhmedGhafir

by

Papi Chulo

Breaking down top ten Terps' tandems

Breaking down the top ten tandems in Maryland basketball history.

Josh Stirn

by

jwohl

How Michael Jordan almost ended up as a Terp

Michael Jordan's former roommate explains how the young phenom almost ended up in College Park.

Josh Stirn