First 2021 Commit Talks About Terps' Recruiting Momentum

AhmedGhafir

The momentum on the trail keeps rolling for the Terps after St. Frances (Md.) pass-rusher Terrance Butler became the latest to join the class. Local recruiting has been a point of emphasis for years for Maryland, but transparency about the vision in places has helped head coach Mike Locksley and the staff capitalize on the established relationships.

It’s a big reason why Archbishop Spalding (Md.) defensive back Jayon Venerable became the first to hop on board last summer. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound nickel corner knew with certainty where he’d play college football when he stepped on campus on July 27 last year, so for Venerable to see the Maryland class grow to a 16-man class composed of almost exclusively DMV athletes, he admits the Terps’ haul “definitely means a lot.”

“We are about to show every other state what we can actually do. All the Maryland players, they want to go to Tennessee or Penn State, they want to go out of town to the big schools,” Venerable told All Terrapins. “But we’re about to blow Maryland up again.” The personable demeanor that the staff has extended on the trail has helped the key targets establish a multitude of relationships with the entire staff, but Venerable knows it is Locksley’s roots that make it easy to relate.

“His background. When he talks to you, he really knows how to sell what he’s trying to build. Obviously, a lot of the players, the local players, have been trying to help him build his dream. Definitely excited because I know it’s about to be real.”

Venerable is among the Maryland commits that have aided the staff’s recruiting efforts with more local targets, but heading into summer, the nickel cornerback has remained persistent on the field. Venerable’s last visit to Maryland gave him a chance to delve into the scheme fit more as the incoming nickel cornerback spent time with defensive coordinator Jon Hoke.

“Some of the coaches have called me and tell me what to work on while I’m training and how to carry myself while training. The last time I went up there, I was in a meeting with coach Hoke and he was giving me the gist of what I’ll be doing when I’m up there.” That guidance has allowed him to narrow his focus as he trains heading into senior year.

“I’ve been working on my ball skills a lot but mentally, coming into this year, I’m really trying to win a championship and show Maryland that they really got a baller coming.”

