AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Maryland "Without A Doubt" Getting Return Visit from Georgia Cornerback

AhmedGhafir

Maryland officially filled their final vacancy along the coaching staff when alum Henry Baker was announced on Friday afternoon. Baker inherits a pair of commitments in the secondary in McDonogh (Md.) defensive back Dante Trader and Archbishop Spalding (Md.) nickel back Jayon Venerable, but the hire gives the staff a chance to ramp up their pursuit for more targets.

Douglas County (Ga.) cornerback Kani Walker added his offer from Maryland last summer after the 6-foot-2, 194-pound prospect was invited to camp. Outside linebackers coach Brawley Evans maintained contact with the Georgia product as he sifted through his double-digit offer sheet. Walker gave an early verbal to Boston College, but backed away earlier this week after his two-month commitment.

Arkansas, Indiana and Virginia are a handful of schools to join the mix since, but Walker told All Terrapins he’s seen increased interest since he backed off his pledge on Monday. “Almost everybody in my top ten, really. Schools are just on me, and then there’s new schools like Virginia and Arkansas and some more schools, so it’s a big wave,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Terps have been “consistent,” according to Walker, in their pursuit as the two sides maintain contact. “Me and coach Brawley and I talk a lot, he’s my guy so even before I committed, we still talked so that connection is always going to be there. I went up there for that offer to go to a camp because they wanted to see how I could do. I was still new to DB so I didn’t think I was that good, so him believing in me that I can do something and be somebody. We didn’t really know each other a lot at the time, so I can really respect them for that.”

As Walker sorts out his official visit schedule, he knows he’ll get to both Louisville and NC State for official visits but added “without a doubt” he’ll make a return visit to College Park for an extended stay.

“That was going to be one of my officials before the coronavirus shut everything down, but that’s definitely going to be one of my visits on my mind because I want to go back up there. Sometimes, you can want somebody but if they don’t want you how they say they do, you can tell. They’re always straight up. I was talking to everybody, but I could tell they truly wanted me and they really made me a priority.” Walker has yet to connect with the Terps’ newest coaching addition, but he added “I will be talking to him soon, though.”

While he has no timeline for a decision, Walker admitted his decision will come down to the gut feeling. “I honestly feel like if I like the feeling, I’m not going to turn my back on it. The moment I feel like that school loves me and I love that school, there’s no doubt in my mind I’ll commit right there.”

As he navigates through the process, Walker is taking advantage of field time in recent weeks to prepare for his senior year. After making the transition from wide receiver to cornerback at the end of his sophomore season, Walker felt he had yet to scratch the surface on the other side of the ball but saw his athleticism and instinct put him in position to excel. “Now, I’m focusing on mostly technique stuff-- knowing when to press, not press, when to take and how to time the risks.”

His ceiling in the secondary motivates him to cap off his senior year on a high note. “A lot of people have been doing this for a long time and haven’t gotten an offer yet, so I’m definitely grateful and blessed with every offer that I get.”

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Terrapins Radio Featuring Former Cornerback Will Likely

Former electric athlete Will Likely joins us as he recalls his favorite memories as a Terp.

AhmedGhafir

by

Sgg

How Maryland is turning their emotions into action

Head coach Mike Locksley spoke with Big Ten Network about how the team is looking to make a difference within the community.

AhmedGhafir

by

OCTerp

Latest with Wise wide receiver Jalil Farooq

Maryland Terps' top target wide receiver Jalil Farooq breaks down latest in his recruitment and commitment timeline

AhmedGhafir

by

jsm1021

Maryland Announces Detailed Plans for Return of Student-Athletes

Details of when Maryland Terp athletes can return to campus and the steps taken on campus.

AhmedGhafir

by

Mulligan

Get to know new cornerbacks coach Henry Baker

More insight on Maryland's newest cornerbacks coach Henry Baker as Maryland Terrapins announced the hire on Friday.

AhmedGhafir

DMV Profile: St. Vincent Pallotti Defensive Tackle Christopher Boti

Taking a look at emerging lineman St. Vincent Pallotti Christopher Boti

AhmedGhafir

Evaluating Maryland's 2020 running back room

Evaluating Maryland's 2020 running back unit Tayon Fleet-Davis Jake Funk Isaiah Jacobs Peny Boone

AhmedGhafir

by

OCTerp

Terps keeping tabs on out-of-state running back

Klein Forest (TX) running back Ahmonte Watkins still hearing from the staff following his April offer

AhmedGhafir

by

rtdasilva3

All Terrapins Radio: Episode Two Featuring Former Guard Eric Hayes

How basketball will respond to the transfer of Serrel Smith, latest basketball and football recruiting news while former Maryland guard Eric Hayes recaps his playing days and talks about life now.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland misses on top target, likely out for another top recruit as well

In less than 48 hours, Maryland’s target pool for combo forwards in the class of 2021 was cut in half.

Josh Stirn