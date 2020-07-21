Maryland Expands Recruiting Board, Extends New 2022 and 2023 Offers

With Maryland’s 2021 class up to 16 commitments, the staff continues to scour the 2022 and 2023 classes to expand their recruiting boards heading into the final weeks of summer. We delve into the latest offers this past week:

· 2022 Camden (NJ) LB Nyair Graham: the 6-foot-1, 195-pound instinctive linebacker added offer number 15 on Sunday as they joined Boston College, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan State, Penn State & Syracuse early. “From coach [Henry] Baker I contacted him, he sent his number. He told me how him and their linebacker coach loved my film and wanted to offer me a full ride.”

· 2022 Geneva County (AL) RB Emmanuel Henderson: Maryland was the latest to offer Henderson on Monday. The Terps join Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Penn State, South Carolina and USC in the early race for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete.

· 2022 Mandarin (FL) DB Tony Carter: the 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back added his first verbal offer last Thursday after his high school coaches got the news from inside linebackers coach George Helow.

· 2022 Corbin (KY) ATH Treyveon Longmire: Maryland was the latest offer to the 6-foot-2, 170-pound athlete after running backs coach Elijah Brooks extended the verbal. Maryland joins Florida State, Louisville, Cincinnati, Nebraska and West Virginia in the early stages of his recruitment.

· 2022 Cleveland (NC) running back Omarion Hampton: the Terps were the first to offer the 6-foot, 215-pound running back as they join an extensive list early. Hampton holds offers from Arkansas, Duke, Miami, Michigan and South Carolina.

· 2023 Fort White High School QB Tyler Jefferson: the fast-rising sophomore product has seen his recruitment skyrocket this month as he added his first four offers. Florida Atlantic was first to offer on July 7 as Kentucky, Maryland and UConn offered the 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback.

· 2023 Thomas County Central (GA) DE Gabriel Harris: the Georgia product is already a known commodity in his class as he expects to become one of the most coveted defensive linemen in the 2023 class. Georgia and Georgia Tech were first to offer back on July 31 and Syracuse, Penn State, Maryland, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee have offered since.

· 2023 Robinson Secondary offensive lineman Aidan Leigh, the younger brother of 2021 offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, added his first offer from Maryland on Monday morning. “They didn’t have any of my contact information so they hit me up through my brother. They told me they know we want to play together and they wanted to pull the trigger and give me the O,” the younger Leigh told All Terrapins. “Feels amazing, it’s truly a blessing.”