Electric Top Target Breaks Down Commitment Timeline, Talks Maryland

Virginia receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. took to Twitter to release his top eight in late May as the Terps made the cut for their top target. Maryland benefitted from being the lone school within his top group to host him to-date as Johnson made his way to College Park several times last fall, but head coach Mike Locksley and position coach Joker Phillips will hope the depth of the relationships built are enough to fend off Johnson’s suitors.

Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas and USC joined Maryland in the top group for Johnson as each school has opened the door for him to run track. “I just felt like those schools were the best for me. it’s all about just separating those schools and breaking the list even more for these officials,” Johnson told All Terrapins. “I feel like it’s definitely big for me.”

Locksley and Johnson’s father, Malcolm Johnson, grew up together to give the Terps a strong sense of trust, while Phillips has built his relationship with the electric receiver through his visits to campus last fall. Maryland also added more certainty at the quarterback position with the addition of Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa, but Johnson knew help was on the way.

“Coach Locksley told me that they were getting a quarterback, so I knew ahead of time they were getting someone—I just didn’t know who yet. Me including Maryland wasn’t connected to the quarterback situation, Coach Locksley is like family, so I feel like that’s really big and the trust factor is there.”

Johnson has “definitely spent” time with Phillips and the offensive staff to highlight his specific offensive fit. “We’ve definitely talked about that multiple times. They see me as a big guy that they can get the ball in space and speed really does kill.” The time spent going over scheme and on Facetime has built a comfortable relationship between the two. “I would say I talk with coach Joker now but I definitely feel good about coach Joker. He’s a real good guy.”

What’s keeping Johnson from taking that next step?

“I was planning on committing before the season because I would’ve taken these officials and I would’ve taken visits during the spring, so it kind of did slow things down for me,” Johnson added as he finalizes his official visit schedule. With zero certainty as to which schools will get an official, he’s still spending the upcoming weeks to learn what he can about the offensive fits to help navigate to a decision.

While Johnson keeps an open mind to his top eight schools, staying patient in the process is the key. The track star showed just how quick he is after he ran the 55-meter in 6.26 seconds last fall and clocked a 10.38 in the 100-meter dash finals, opening the door for schools to entertain Johnson running track at their school. That’s a big factor for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound wideout, but with no in-person visits, coaches are showing what they can on tape. “We’ve been doing a lot of virtual visits, which is pretty unique. It definitely helps, but I think in-person is nothing really like it.”

As Johnson does not have a firm idea which schools will get an official visit, he’s spending the upcoming weeks focused on senior year as he’ll get back onto the field in late July. Despite being a coveted recruit, Johnson wants to showcase himself as a complete wide out. “Definitely working on flexibility and being a well-rounded receiver, so just making guys miss more instead of just running by then. That’s definitely something I want to do more of.”

As a junior, Johnson amassed 832 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 47 catches.