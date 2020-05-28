AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Terps Make Cut for Top Receiver Target

AhmedGhafir

Maryland made the cut for arguably one of the fastest receiver prospects in the country as the staff looks to bolster the wide receiver room in College Park.

St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.) elite receiver Malcolm Johnson took to Twitter on Wednesday night to release his top eight of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Texas and

USC. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Maryland native remains a top target for head coach Mike Locksley and wide receiver coach Joker Phillips as the Terps have longstanding relationships to keep them in the top group.

After transferring from National Christian Academy as a freshman, Johnson became the focal point on offense as his elite speed made him a constant mismatch. He ran a 6.26-second 55-meter dash last winter, breaking Maryland safety Nick Cross’ year-old record, as Johnson sat third nationally in the event. His 39-inch vertical posted at The Opening Regional heading into his junior year was yet another confirmation of his skillset, a big reason why he has developed into a coveted target this cycle.

While schools have explored the possibility of Johnson running track in college in addition to football, the Terps have kept themselves in the top group as Johnson made himself a frequent visitor last fall as his father and Locksley grew up together, according to Johnson. While Johnson has not announced a timetable for a decision, the staff added their first commitment at the position when Stone Bridge (Va.) wide receiver Tai Felton announced his commitment last fall.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: DT Tommy Akingbesote to Maryland

Breaking down what fast-rising defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote brings to the Terps

AhmedGhafir

by

Coach_Ramon

All Terrapins Radio Featuring Former Cornerback Will Likely

Former electric athlete Will Likely joins us as he recalls his favorite memories as a Terp.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Four position battles in fall camp

Breaking down what could be the biggest battles in fall camp

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Breaking down the impact of Taulia Tagovailoa to Maryland

Locksley works the transfer portal again to solidify a key position of need

AhmedGhafir

by

gtrotto

Terps trying to use Marial connection to add NBA prospect

Terps trying to use Chol Marial connection to add NBA prospect Both Gach.

Josh Stirn

by

TerpDewey

Top three in for Gilman DE Mattheus Carroll

Terps make the cut for another local pass-rusher

AhmedGhafir

by

Papi Chulo

Maryland dips into Hawaii for recent receiver offer

Maryland Terps Offer Scholarship to Hawaii athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala as the staff builds the offensive recruiting board

AhmedGhafir

Breaking down top ten Terps' tandems

Breaking down the top ten tandems in Maryland basketball history.

Josh Stirn

by

jwohl

How Michael Jordan almost ended up as a Terp

Michael Jordan's former roommate explains how the young phenom almost ended up in College Park.

Josh Stirn

Maryland guard enters the transfer portal

Maryland guard Serrel Smith is leaving the program.

Josh Stirn