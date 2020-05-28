Maryland made the cut for arguably one of the fastest receiver prospects in the country as the staff looks to bolster the wide receiver room in College Park.

St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.) elite receiver Malcolm Johnson took to Twitter on Wednesday night to release his top eight of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Texas and

USC. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Maryland native remains a top target for head coach Mike Locksley and wide receiver coach Joker Phillips as the Terps have longstanding relationships to keep them in the top group.

After transferring from National Christian Academy as a freshman, Johnson became the focal point on offense as his elite speed made him a constant mismatch. He ran a 6.26-second 55-meter dash last winter, breaking Maryland safety Nick Cross’ year-old record, as Johnson sat third nationally in the event. His 39-inch vertical posted at The Opening Regional heading into his junior year was yet another confirmation of his skillset, a big reason why he has developed into a coveted target this cycle.

While schools have explored the possibility of Johnson running track in college in addition to football, the Terps have kept themselves in the top group as Johnson made himself a frequent visitor last fall as his father and Locksley grew up together, according to Johnson. While Johnson has not announced a timetable for a decision, the staff added their first commitment at the position when Stone Bridge (Va.) wide receiver Tai Felton announced his commitment last fall.