Maryland Misses Out on Top Center Target

Maryland got tough news today after missing on a longtime top target.

Bishop Kenny (FL) center Michael Myslinski announced his commitment to Texas today over Iowa, Maryland and Michigan State among others. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound lineman had been the absolute top target for Maryland at center as the staff prioritized Myslinski from the beginning of the cycle. Inside linebackers coach George Helow, whose younger brother is close friends with Myslinski, led his recruitment through its entirety. It helped that Helow also attend the same high school as Myslinski as the staff hoped to find their successor to senior center Johnny Jordan. Maryland had hoped the Jacksonville connections that Helow brought to the program would help reel in Myslinski just as it did with defensive back Corey Coley last month, but the Terps began fading within the final two weeks.

Myslinski found ways to get a closer look at his final suitors in the early months of summer despite the NCAA-imposed dead period. He and his family took a campus tour at Texas followed by Florida State before scheduling the next round of campus tours. Myslinski made his way to both Maryland and Duke’s campus before checking out Iowa, Michigan State and Missouri just two weeks later. He and his family remained deliberate through the recruiting process and spent the last ten days eliminating suitors.

Confidence remained high in College Park throughout the recruitment of the top target, but now, the staff could turn elsewhere to find an interior lineman in the 2021 class.