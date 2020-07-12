AllTerrapins
Connections Help Rising Junior Tackle Add Offer

AhmedGhafir

Maryland extended an offer last week to offensive tackle Drew Bobo, son of South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, as the rising junior is now up to a pair of offers. His father’s five seasons as the head coach at Colorado State helped expose Drew more to the college game, but as he delves further into recruiting, the connections have paid off.

Maryland linebacker coach George Helow extended the offer to the Hammond School (SC) offensive tackle as Helow, who spent the last four seasons at Colorado State, leveraged his connection with Mike Bobo to jump into the mix.

“He called me, he said he showed the offensive line coach my film off Twitter and stuff and they wanted to offer. He had asked me how I was doing and stuff since I had known him before,” Drew told All Terrapins. “I would see it a lot at the office and at games, of course, so we’d get a chance to talk. I really like coach Helow, he’s a good guy and I really liked him at Colorado State.”

Tennessee was first to jump into the mix last October during his sophomore season after Vols’ offensive line coach Will Friend, who also coached at Colorado State with the elder Bobo at Colorado State, pulled the trigger. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tackle is appreciative of the early attention on the trail, but as transitions into Hammond High School in unfamiliar territory, Drew is locked into his junior season.

“I just want to go out and have a good year since I just moved to South Carolina. I want to go out with my new school and have a great year and play well there.”

