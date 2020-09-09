Maryland Offers Australian Offensive Tackle Jordan Moko

Maryland’s search for offensive tackles in the 2021 class has now expanded their recruiting efforts to Utah. Snow College (UT) offensive tackle Jordan Moko added an offer from Maryland and Tennessee to join a crowded list of suitors featuring Arizona State, Cal, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Oregon and TCU.

Moko’s journey to football stems a bit different than the rest of Maryland’s offensive line targets. Originally from Brisbane, Australia, Moko transitioned from rubgy to American football as the mammoth 6-foot-5, 330-pound prospect now learns the fundamentals of the position. The loads of potential that Moko brings paired with his brute rugby strength has attracted a length list of suitors across several Power Five schools across the country.

The Terps had success with a pair of Australian special teamers in Brad Craddock and Wade Lees as outside linebacker coach Brawley Evans connected with Moko to become the latest name on the Terps’ recruiting board. Moko remains in Australia as he prepares a potential season. The prolonged dead period has put a fork in his recruitment with the inability to venture to any suitors as he remains patient through the process. Time is on his side as Moko, who boasts a 3.8 GPA, is set to graduate in May and will have four years to play three.

Maryland was named inside the SI top 25 for team rankings through the 2021 recruiting cycle. Headlined by elite defensive end Demeioun Robinson, Maryland has one offensive tackle committed in Missouri 6-foot-6 prospect Kyle Long.