Maryland Becomes Second Power Five Offer for Florida Offensive Tackle

Maryland extended a new offer on Sunday evening to 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle Percy Speights, joining Colorado State as the second Power Five school to offer. Maryland joins FIU, Morgan State and Southern Miss among others early in his recruitment, but a familiar name was the one to pull the trigger for the Terps.

Inside linebackers coach George Helow extended Speights his first Power Five offer during his time at Colorado State, giving Maryland added insight into their newest target. “He just hit me up and told me, it was out of the blue,” Speights told All Terrapins. “I was like, “dang,” I wasn’t expecting it. We talked for a bit just about the school. It was similar to what the other coaches said as to why they offered me. He’s the one that offered me at Colorado State. He’s a great coach, he’s straight.”

The search for athletic offensive tackles expanded the Terps’ recruiting board as they’ve offered a pair of tackles out of Clearwater Academy International this cycle. Just two weeks ago, that’s where Speights announced he would play his final year of high school football to give the Knights their third Maryland target.

“They like how I’m versatile, they like that I can play tackle and guard. A lot of coaches tell me they like my ankles and I’m quick on my feet. All the coaches point out that I’m agile.”

Speights added that Morgan State is recruiting him hardest to-date, saying “they hit me up a lot, pretty much every day, but I think after this, there’s going to be a lot more interest.” Speights is only vaguely familiar with his latest suitor. “I know who Maryland is and a little about the football stuff, but not a lot.” The Florida prospect added that Bryant, Delaware State, Howard, Tennessee State and USF have shown interest, as well, while he knows what he’s looking for in a school.

“How the football program operates and student life just outside of football. Academics is a big thing for me.”