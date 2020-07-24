AllTerrapins
Terps in Play for Fifth Prospect from Independence Community College

AhmedGhafir

Maryland is more than a familiar name at Independence C.C. after signing four prospects in the 2020 class. Maryland was already in the mix for four prospects from the 2021 Independence class, but on Thursday night, a fifth prospect found himself on Maryland’s recruiting board.

Offensive tackle Corey Diaz added his first offer when outside linebackers coach Brawley Evans pulled the trigger that evening. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman played guard at Jeffersontown High School (KY) before being moved to offensive tackle at Independence, but the Terps’ did their virtual homework in recent weeks to further evaluate Diaz as a tackle following his first conversation with Evans.

“I think it was two, three days ago and coach Harris called me down to the office and wanted to take a picture of us. I didn’t know for who or for what, then later that day coach Brawley Evans followed me on Twitter and then he texted me,” Diaz told All Terrapins. “He said who he was, he told me that he’d call me in the morning just to talk on the phone. He asked for a few video clips of you showing that you can bend, in pass sets. He wanted to see those videos and my Hudl and I’m a man of my word and I’ll give you an offer.”

That offer came to fruition as the Terps were first in his recruitment with interest from Memphis, TCU, UAB and West Virginia. “It doesn’t feel real, honestly. Never thought my first Division I offer would be a Power Five school from the Big Ten.”

The message from Evans on why he fits into the Terps’ recruiting scheme was clear. “He said he was the only returning staffer from the previous staff. He said it’s close to Washington D.C. and it’s a great football environment and they want to build their team around the offensive line. He said he liked the way I was built and if and when I get there, they’ll develop me into a Big Ten offensive lineman.”

In the meantime, Diaz is staying patient through the offseason ahead of the spring juco season as he looks to develop in run protection. “I think my pass pro is the best part of my game, so just getting stronger in the run game will help me develop all around.”

