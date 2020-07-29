Maryland Prioritizing Offensive Line After Extending Offer to Erasmus Hall Offensive Lineman

Maryland is shifting more attention to the offensive line this cycle as the staff continues to expand their recruiting board. A new offer went out on Tuesday evening when Erasmus Hall (NY) offensive guard Armon Bethea became the latest to add a Maryland offer, joining Arkansas, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Syracuse among others.

Though listed as a guard, his 6-foot-6, 310-pound frame gives him a chance to slide into the tackle spot as Maryland is looking to add tackles to their 17-man class. Bethea’s offer from Maryland came just five days after Ole Miss jumped into the mix, though the emerging lineman from New York has yet to visit nearly all of his suitors as a result of the prolonged imposed dead period.

One school Bethea was able to visit was Syracuse where safeties coach Nick Monroe is leading the charge, while tight ends coach Tim Salem has kept Pittsburgh in prime consideration moving forward. But the lack of visits has left Bethea among the long list of 2021 recruits staying patient to analyze how the recruiting cycle pans out in terms of a window for recruits to embark to other schools. As the big framed lineman stays patient, schools across the country lean on their relationships with coaches among the high school ranks to build their recruiting board despite not seeing prospects in-person. It helps Maryland to have former Terp Danny Landberg leading the Erasmus Hall program as Landberg graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in sports medicine/sports management.

Bethea accepted an invite to the 2021 All-American Bowl which is set to be nationally televised live on NBC at 1 PM on January 9, 2021.