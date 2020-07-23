Maryland Working to Flip Big Ten Commit

After tracking him for weeks, Maryland jumped into the mix for Clearwater Academy International (FL) offensive tackle Albert Reese last week as the staff searches for tackles this cycle. The agile 6-foot-7, 295-pound tackle now becomes the second offensive tackle target from the school, joining 6-foot-8, 310-pound tackle Bruno Zandamela on the Terps recruiting board.

After mainly connecting with offensive line coach John Reagan, Reese heard about his offer from head coach Mike Locksley. “When I was talking to the head coach on the phone, he just brought it up halfway through and we just had a good conversation,” Reese told All Terrapins. “He seems like a really down to earth coach and an honest man, so I look forward to the next time we talk. That was the first time me and coach Locksley had talked, me and coach Reagan talk a lot more. We actually just got off the phone [on Tuesday], he was the first coach at Maryland to reach out to me. We’ve been talking for about a month or two.”

That early relationship prior to the offer has given him a good understanding between the two of them as Reese continues to delve into one of his latest suitors. “It’s very good, we talk on a regular basis so I really like that. I’m just looking to learn more about the facilities and the overall program.”

Reese gave his verbal to Rutgers back on May 25 and has remained in the fold since, but new interest has kept his options open. Utah extended an offer two days after Maryland, joining Ole Miss and Oklahoma State in recent weeks as Reese still evaluates the new interest. “I’m 100% open to being recruited by them and I obviously want to learn more about them, so if I find something about those schools that makes me want to commit to them, then that’ll be it.”

The Scarlet Knights signed defensive end Wesley Bailey in the 2020 cycle as they kept the momentum into the current cycle. They also extended an offer to his teammate, Bruno Zandamela, as the relationship with the coaching staff keeps Reese comfortable with his status. “I just have a very good relationship with the coaches, we talk a lot. Wesley Bailey was at the school before I was, so it wasn’t a huge connection. It was mainly the coaches.”

The recruiting timeline passed the August 31 dead period remains murky for the 2021 cycle, so schools may be forced to lean on Zoom to get them through official visit season. Reese has yet to visit Rutgers in-person, so they’ll be among the suitors making their pitch virtually, but how can other schools sway his opinion through Zoom?

“Showing me as much as they can and replicating an official visit as much as possible, a few virtual tours or something. Show me what they’d normally show me on an actual official visit, just from a Zoom call. I’m sure all universities have what I want academically, something along the line of business, so I’ve never really had to ask a ton about the academic side. I’m fortunate the major I want to get into is quite common. It’ll be about academics and what they offer for support and major connections to big cities for connections after I graduate.”