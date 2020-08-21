Gonzaga Tight End Nate Kurisky Confident Heading into Junior Season

Gonzaga (DC) junior tight end Nate Kurisky took full advantage of his bigger role in his sophomore season to help instill confidence heading into year three. The pandemic impacted the way prospects train and workout ahead of their hopeful seasons, but Kurisky took full advantage of his opportunities to add ten pounds to his frame.

“I have a weight set in my house and my trainer, we were able to go to the field and go do some speed work out there, I was lucky,” Kurisky told All Terrapins. “I’ve definitely improved with my strength in this offseason. I’ve seen big jumps with my mass numbers and just feel faster than I was last year. I feel like I’m a lot more prepared because I have one year of varsity underneath my belt from sophomore year. It’s just more to build on so just more comfortable, more ready.”

Kurisky flourished in the Eagles’ passing attack as he found success as a split end, earning first-team All-WCAC selection, but there’s complete focus on the team goal ahead of his spring season. “Even though it’s still kind of shaky right now with everything going on, whether it’s a short or six-game schedule, my goal is always winning a championship and just be the best teammate I can be.”

The Gonzaga upperclassman already holds a double-digit offer sheet that includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State and Virginia Tech among others, but he’s only been able to visit a pair of his offered suitors. “I’ve been to Maryland junior day before corona and I’ve been to Virginia Tech before.”

Kurisky leans on childhood memories to recall what stands out about the Hokies. “I’ve gone to a couple of their games when I was in middle school and stuff and it was just a good environment any time I went to a game. I know their fanbase is pretty good so that’s positive.”

His junior day visit in College Park gave him a chance to connect further with tight ends coach Mike Miller and offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery. “I like him a lot, really good coaches and I have a pretty good relationship with them. I saw the new facilities, outline of new facilities and the new buildings and practice fields but I’m pretty sure it’s almost done now.”

While he looks ahead to enjoying the full recruiting process once visits resume for the 2022 class, Kurisky has an idea of what’s most important to him in the process early on. “Definitely my relationships with the coaches and the sense of feeling home at that school. That’s probably the most important thing to me.