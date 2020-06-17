2022 St. John's Cornerback: “I Really Want To Put On For The DMV, Too"

After missing part of his sophomore season with a torn labrum, St. John’s (DC) cornerback Phillip Rawlings is looking to establish himself in the Cadet secondary in 2020. The 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback got himself acclimated to WCAC play last season, but adding to his frame was a focus heading into year three as he rehabbed through injury. The 190-pound prospect is approaching summer with a chip on his shoulder as he prepares for an increased role.

“My body wasn’t really developed that much in my upper body. I really worked on that this year because last year, I found myself hitting running backs and wanted to work on that. I worked on my brakes, getting in and out of my breaks quicker, things like that,” Rawlings told All Terrapins. “I feel like my body is way better.”

Maryland became the first school to extend an offer to Rawlings after he and his parents made their way to campus last June. Though the interest is slowly rolling in for the rising junior, he took note of the local team.

“It felt really good. They treated it differently because they knew it was my first offer, so (head) coach [Mike] Locksley took me on a tour around the whole campus. I really liked it, he basically talked about putting on for the DMV. No other school can really say that. We were just riding around in a golf cart telling me everything going around. I feel like Maryland is taking a real good step because I know the guys committed, I know they’re going to produce. I felt really good about it.”

The local appeal has steadily increased since Locksley and the staff took over in College Park and Rawlings is another who has given the hometown movement strong consideration.

“I really want to put on for the DMV, too. I really don’t see any other school that can provide what coach Locksley was saying. He wasn’t just talking about the DMV, he was also talking about the connections with Maryland and life after football, like the entrepreneurial programs.”

As Maryland looks to capitalize on the head start on the trail, the gradual interest on the trail makes him “more hungry” for his junior season.

“Sometimes I feel a type of way, but at the same time, I understand. That’s why I really like Maryland because I feel like they took a chance on me even though they haven’t really seen me play that much. That’s all I really wanted, for somebody to have faith.”