AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Podcasts

Maryland ads preferred walk-on running back

AhmedGhafir

The week-old news of Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa helped give the Terps more depth at running back.

On Friday evening, Coffeyville running back Challen Fa'amatau announced his decision to transfer to Maryland.

"First and foremost I want to give God all the glory. With the support of my family as well as my Tagovailoa family in Alabama throughout my whole journey, through high school and Juco I can honestly say it was not easy but you guys are the ones that believed in me the most," Fa'amatau wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to Coffeyville Community College for giving me an opportunity to finish my last Juco season and also allowing me to earn my Associate Degree. With much prayer and thought I'm humbly blessed and thankful for the opportunity to say that I will continue my next two years of my athletic & academic career at the University of Maryland. Go Terps!" Faamatau added.

A former first-team All-State selection at Farrington High School (HI), Fa'amatau began his college career at Pima College in Arizona before transferring to Coffeyville last fall. Fa'amatau explained to KHON2 how the connection to the Tagovailoa family helped make his next move possible.

“It’s definitely a dream come true coming out of high school, knowing that I had to take the JUCO route. Everyone knows that the JUCO route is not easy,” he told KHON2. “Just with the support of not just my family, but my Tagovailoa family in Alabama, they’re the ones that always believed in me and always continued to push me. Not just football, but also in the classroom.”

In 2019, Fa'amautau rushed for 362 yards and a touchdown on 99 carries.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking down the impact of Taulia Tagovailoa to Maryland

Locksley works the transfer portal again to solidify a key position of need

AhmedGhafir

by

gtrotto

Breaking down top ten Terps' tandems

Breaking down the top ten tandems in Maryland basketball history.

Josh Stirn

by

jwohl

How Michael Jordan almost ended up as a Terp

Michael Jordan's former roommate explains how the young phenom almost ended up in College Park.

Josh Stirn

Priority Target Tabs Maryland as the Favorite

Maryland's haul along the defensive line could take yet another step forward this summer.

AhmedGhafir

by

MilestoneTerp

Taking a look at the defensive all-decade team for the Terps

Breaking down who the most productive Terp was at each position over the last decade

AhmedGhafir

by

Coach_Ramon

McDonogh (Md.) elite DE Dani Dennis-Sutton recaps pair of visits

Top 2022 target talks about a pair of visits to Maryland and Penn State

AhmedGhafir

by

Papi Chulo

Breaking down top five QB-WR duos in Maryland football history.

Taking a look at the top offensive duos in the football program's history.

AhmedGhafir

by

MDPHD

Ranking Maryland's 2020 Football Schedule

Breaking down the toughest to easiest game for Maryland's upcoming football season.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Two Zoom meetings, including Terps, coming up for in-state running back Roman Hemby

Maryland still keeping tabs on in-state running back Roman Hemby

AhmedGhafir

by

Papi Chulo

DMV Profile: Mount St. Joseph WR Ausar Crawley

This week's feature centers around an underrated playmaker out of Baltimore, Maryland.

AhmedGhafir

by

ExtraSpecialK