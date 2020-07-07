First Power Five Offer in for Electric Local Athlete

Milford Mill Academy (MD) quarterback Rishon Holmes added his first Power Five offer on Monday as a cornerback after connecting with cornerbacks coach Henry Baker. The 6-foot, 195-pound prospect showed off his athleticism as a dual-threat quarterback as he posted nearly 1,500 passing yards, 440 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns. The explosiveness he showed on the offensive side of the ball gives Holmes a chance to shine on the defensive side of the ball at the next level.

“Coach (Henry) Baker called me earlier [on Monday]. We’ve just talked a little bit before this but today he told me to give him a call,” Holmes told All Terrapins. “He said that I have great athleticism and they think my talent can fit there.” The New York native moved to Maryland when he was three, so the offer from the local program hit different for him.

“It is different because I know it’s a very tough school and it’s close to me.”

The Terps extended the offer to Holmes as a cornerback, as previously mentioned, to give him the chance to play three different positions at the next level—quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back. Milford Mill head coach Reggie White has the utmost confidence that the uncovered Baltimore product will excel at the next level with his dynamic skillset.

“He’ll be fine. He’s just like a kid that you take out to the baseball field and he’s a righty, you tell him to go left-handed and he hits the ball just as far without even trying. He’s just athletic enough and has offers at three positions—wide receiver, quarterback and [defensive back],” White told All Terrapins. “He’s a 6-foot, 195-pound kid and he has ball skills and he has a twitch in his hip…he’s got a high ceiling.”

As a junior, Holmes completed 59.2% of his passes and threw for 16 touchdowns against six interceptions in twelve games as he’s thrown for over 3,000 yards.