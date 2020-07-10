Texas Receiver Familiar with Maryland Through Visit, Connections

Strake Jesuit College (TX) wide receiver Robert Smith had no idea that he was on the cusp of his first offer, but an unexpected call this week hit home for the 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver. It all started when his father, former NFL coach and general manager Rick Smith, received a FaceTime call from Maryland head coach Mike Locksley.

“Locksley actually FaceTimed my dad and he told me to go get me. I was actually about to leave, and my dad flagged me down, he was like ‘Locks is on the phone and wants to talk to you,’” Smith told All Terrapins. “I didn’t know what he wanted to talk about, and he was like I had no idea, either. Then coach Locks told me he’s giving me the offer and that he wants me up here and when all the coaches start coming after you, remember who was first.”

With Stanford, Virginia and Washington State also showing interest, the offer out of College Park gives him plenty of connections and familiarity. “I’m glad it worked out that way because I know how it is up there, I know what’s going on.” Smith took an unofficial visit last fall when Maryland hosted Michigan as he and his family got a chance to see campus up close.

“I was up there on a visit in October when they played Michigan. I went up there, got there on Friday because we had a Thursday game that week. Went and saw the practices, met the coaches, took a tour around the facilities, talked to Locks and all of that. After that, went to the game and did what they did on gamedays. I got a good feel for the campus, good feel for the facilities. They were actually finishing up the indoor weight room when I was up there, but it was a great time so I’m familiar with them.”

Even though it’s been nearly nine months since the visit, it’s clear what stands out to him about the Terps.

“I had no idea when I went up there that they were the Oregon of Under Armour, so when I found that out and the construction not only with the football facility but all around campus, but they have the support system that they need. Definitely the coaches, the strength coordinator talked to me and kind of really told me everything and said this is the place to be. It was a very ‘we look out for our own’ kind of vibe. Plus, my family lives up there in the DMV, people in Virginia, Washington D.C., so we have a lot of family and that’s another good thing.”

It also helps to have a friend within the program as the NFL connection gives Smith a connection with redshirt freshman wide receiver Dino Tomlin.

“My dad, he worked in the NFL, he was the general manager for the Texans so in the offseason, we’d always link up with each other, so we’ve been good friends for a minute now. Growing up around who I grew up around, there was always some sort of expectation because I know about it, I know what it takes so it’s always been a great influence on me.”

The chance for the Texas wideout to reconnect with Maryland hopes to be the first of many offers to come with the additional incoming interest, so with all precautions evaluated heading into fall sports, Smith is staying patient with the process.

“I actually don’t know because it was shocking to me that this happened yesterday. it’s just odd to see how the process works out, who extends new offers to me and then kind of weigh my options from there because depending on whether they come during or after the season, I could sign in December or just wait until the spring.”

The uncovered prospect is looking to build off his junior campaign where he tallied nearly 400 receiving yards and a trio of touchdowns. He’s confident that he’s separated himself among the deep crop of Texas wide receivers with his strong ball skills and IQ. “Gary Kubiak’s son is the head coach of my high school, so it’s the same offense I learned when I was young watching practice, so football IQ, being able to read the defense and know the plays. And my physicality, my goal is to bully people. I don’t want a corner to want to guard me, I want a corner backing up more than he should be when I’m coming off the ball. I’m not afraid of hitting someone in the mouth, I like getting dirty. And my playmaking skills when the ball is in the air, I use my length to my advantage.”