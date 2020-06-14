2021 Profile: DeMatha Athlete Sieh Bangura

Name: Sieh Bangura

Position: running back/safety

Height & weight: 6’0”, 190 lbs

Offers: Albany, App State, Buffalo, Delaware, FIU, Georgetown, Liberty, Kent State, Ohio, UMass, Maryland, Monmouth, Morgan State, Toledo, Towson

Skinny: Bangura made a name for himself as a junior behind then-senior running back Marshawn Lloyd as he dazzled with his quick feet and explosion out of the backfield.

The agile product still used his physical running style to his advantage as his imposing 6-foot, 190-pound frame allowed him to break through the second level. His balance and physically-imposing frame made the occasional arm-tackle easy for Bangura as his agility he helped bolster the Stags' rushing attack. But his junior year didn’t just provide the highlights on the offensive side of the ball.

Bangura played safety at the youth level, along with during 7-on-7 season with Team Flex, but junior year gave the DeMatha product his first season as the starter along the backline. His prior experience at the position and athleticism helped him make an impact on defense, whether in coverage or in run support, as he had a chance to show off his closing speed and open-field tackling. Though he has another season to prove more on both sides of the ball, the interest is there on the recruiting trail.

The Maryland native added his first offer from the previous Maryland coaching staff back in 2018 before UMass followed suit shortly after his sophomore season. Fast-forward to now and the versatile weapon is up to 15 verbal offers. Bangura made his way through College Park several times last fall as the connection to former head coach Elijah Brooks makes him more than familiar with the hometown program and though initially recruited as a running back, the his long-term projection at safety has garnered more interest in him on the defensive side of the ball.

Bangura will help bolster the Stags defense alongside linebacker Greg Penn and defensive lineman Colin Mobley while shouldering the load at running back with Lloyd now a freshman at South Carolina.