International Guard Target Taine Murray Sets Decision Date

AhmedGhafir

Maryland has been in pursuit of international guard Taine Murray to close out the 2021 class and a decision is imminent.

Murray announced on Instagram that he will commit on Sunday, September 13 at 2:30 AM EST among a final three of Maryland, Stanford and Virginia. The 18 year-old guard signed with New Zealand Breakers for the upcoming 2020-21 NBL season but will not earn a salary in order to retain his college eligibility. The versatile guard prospect has been hearing steadily from head coach Mark Turgeon as Breakers head coach Dan Shamir highlighted what makes Murray so coveted.

“For this league, he’s a future guard for sure and I think he will be a future starter in this league,” he told All Terrapins. At this age, about to be 19, he’s not as polished but he has a pretty good body, plays hard, quite versatile as a scorer for his age and he can both get to the rim, play pick-and-roll and make shots. He’s not elite in any of those, he has more learning to do, but he’s pretty good at everything so that’s probably his biggest asset. He’s 6’5”, big body guard that can do it all so right now, I wouldn’t say he’s a primary target for anybody that’s recruiting him but he’s a very good secondary guy for any team. Can defend, knock down the shot if needed, can also be a top guy—pick and roll, handles, whatever it is.”

Maryland has three commitments in the 2021 class with James Graham, Ike Cornish and Julian Reese in the fold.

