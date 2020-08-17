2022 Two-Sport Athlete Has Ties to Maryland Following Offer

Tallahassee FSU School 2022 safety Tre Donaldson added yet another offer over the weekend after defensive line coach Brian Williams extended a Maryland offer to the Florida prospect. Donaldson has garnered more attention on the trail over summer but has solidified himself as a two-sport athlete, giving him additional looks on the hardwood as well.

“He just told me how he likes me. He likes how I’m a ballhawk at the safety position, I’m a big nice body. I’m currently 6-foot-2, 188 so he likes that,” Donaldson told All Terrapins. Maryland did not extend an offer for basketball, however, but Donaldson added that would be a “big” offer if the Terps anted up for both sports. “That would be a big offer if I could get the Maryland basketball offer. The old team I used to play with, Showtime, we had a kid that played there in Serrel Smith. He played with my old organization, so I know him, then Cortez Andrews is a linebacker from Tallahassee. His dad coached me, so I have some people I know up there at Maryland.”

Donaldson admittedly is learning more about the football program but the early feedback from sophomore linebacker Cortez Andrews gives the 2022 prospect a good impression of the program. “I know Cortez loves it up there, but I haven’t had a conversation to talk to him since he’s been in camp and stuff.”

Donaldson says he hears most frequently from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Miami as more schools open the door to both sports. As the possibilities grow for the rising junior, Donaldson is remaining patient with his evaluation process.

“I’m a two-sport athlete so I want to be able to find what’s right for me, that’s what I’ve been trying to do for the longest. I’m not sure if it’ll be football or it’ll be basketball but right now, it’s looking like football, but I want that chance to really find it.”

Donaldson is getting looks at safety on the gridiron as he prepares for his junior season to begin on August 24. He spent the offseason refining his technique with his teammates and friends as he admitted “consistency” is the driving force to help elevate his film with a new season upon him. “If you’re not consistent, it isn’t going to mean anything because you never know what you’re going to get with a defensive player.

Donaldson tells All Terrapins where he’s looking to take the next step on the field.

“Last year my tackles weren’t as high where I wanted it to be, so I want to focus on that. When the ball is in the air, I’m not really worried about trying to get there, so I just want to improve on the tackle part.”