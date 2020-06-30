2022 Virginia Tackle: “Maryland is Always Fun to Go To"

Maryland was one of the early offers for Life Christian (VA) offensive tackle Trevyon Green as the towering lineman enjoyed the early stages of the recruiting process. But the Virginia lineman made the decision in late March to reclassify from 2021 to 2022 as he shifted his focus to retooling his body. After weighing 404 pounds following his Maryland visit, Green’s offseason persistence has helped him follow through on his goal as he’s now down to 355 pounds heading into fall.

“The first 40 pounds went pretty fast, now I have more of the baby fat now which is slowly coming off,” Green told All Terrapins. “I knew I had to because recruiting wasn’t going how I wanted it to go. My weight was a bigger factor so since that decision, everything has been better for me. Now that I’ve lost all this weight, the biggest thing is my knee bending and moving quickly.”

Green holds six offers from Boston College, Liberty, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia as a pair of his suitors have hosted him to-date. Maryland has familiarized themselves over the years over countless visits and trips to campus with his teammates opened up a different aspect.

“Maryland is always fun to go to, I went there a lot, me being with coach [Charles] Scott, we always go to Maryland so it’s like going to see family every now and then. When I played AAU, I went up to Maryland a bunch and then as soon as I came to Life Christian, the visits kept continuing. It’s always fun to go up with teammates. I always get to talk to coaches and catch up. The coaches are really cool, they connect with the players more than other colleges. A lot of the little things on campus, it’s a lot but it’s always a fun time at Maryland.”

His other visit came back in late January when he and his teammates got their first look at Morgantown under second-year head coach Neal Brown. “It’s secluded but it’s a family up there. Fun to be around the players, the players connect with the student-athletes and the coaches are cool. They seem to care a lot about your development.”

While the early visits gave Green a head start to the recruiting process, the decision to reclassify gives the 6-foot-7 tackle a chance to showcase that improved agility. The recruiting impact became a pivotal part in Green’s decision to reclassify and now that he’s back on the field preparing for junior year, he’s looking to showcase his improvement.

“My knee bends better, I move faster. Everything is just better.”