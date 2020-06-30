AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2022 Virginia Tackle: “Maryland is Always Fun to Go To"

AhmedGhafir

Maryland was one of the early offers for Life Christian (VA) offensive tackle Trevyon Green as the towering lineman enjoyed the early stages of the recruiting process. But the Virginia lineman made the decision in late March to reclassify from 2021 to 2022 as he shifted his focus to retooling his body. After weighing 404 pounds following his Maryland visit, Green’s offseason persistence has helped him follow through on his goal as he’s now down to 355 pounds heading into fall.

“The first 40 pounds went pretty fast, now I have more of the baby fat now which is slowly coming off,” Green told All Terrapins. “I knew I had to because recruiting wasn’t going how I wanted it to go. My weight was a bigger factor so since that decision, everything has been better for me. Now that I’ve lost all this weight, the biggest thing is my knee bending and moving quickly.”

Green holds six offers from Boston College, Liberty, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia as a pair of his suitors have hosted him to-date. Maryland has familiarized themselves over the years over countless visits and trips to campus with his teammates opened up a different aspect.

“Maryland is always fun to go to, I went there a lot, me being with coach [Charles] Scott, we always go to Maryland so it’s like going to see family every now and then. When I played AAU, I went up to Maryland a bunch and then as soon as I came to Life Christian, the visits kept continuing. It’s always fun to go up with teammates. I always get to talk to coaches and catch up. The coaches are really cool, they connect with the players more than other colleges. A lot of the little things on campus, it’s a lot but it’s always a fun time at Maryland.”

His other visit came back in late January when he and his teammates got their first look at Morgantown under second-year head coach Neal Brown. “It’s secluded but it’s a family up there. Fun to be around the players, the players connect with the student-athletes and the coaches are cool. They seem to care a lot about your development.”

While the early visits gave Green a head start to the recruiting process, the decision to reclassify gives the 6-foot-7 tackle a chance to showcase that improved agility. The recruiting impact became a pivotal part in Green’s decision to reclassify and now that he’s back on the field preparing for junior year, he’s looking to showcase his improvement.

“My knee bends better, I move faster. Everything is just better.”

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hypothetical Conference Realignment Finds Maryland in Familiar Territory

How would Maryland fare this fall in the proposed conference realignment?

AhmedGhafir

by

OCTerp

Former Defensive Tackle Cam Spence Transitioning into Defensive Line Coach

Former IMG and St. John's defensive tackle Cam Spence transitioning to coaching following his medical redshirt.

AhmedGhafir

by

jsm1021

Maryland becomes latest program to offer fast-rising local wing

Jordan Hawkins has been one of the hottest names in recruiting circles over the past few months, but one program that was curiously quiet in his recruitment prior to this week was Maryland.

Josh Stirn

Terp Profile: Wide Receiver Jeshaun Jones

Can Maryland freshman phenom Jeshaun Jones return to form in 2020?

AhmedGhafir

Terps in the NFL: Offseason Edition

Taking a look at the former Terps on an active NFL roster heading into the 2020 season.

AhmedGhafir

by

MDPHD

Florida Athlete Breaks Down Top Five

Palmetto Prep (FL) athlete Kamonte Grimes talks about why each school made his top five.

AhmedGhafir

Terp Profile: Linebacker Chance Campbell

Junior linebacker Chance Campbell helps solidify a stout inside linebackers unit for Maryland this fall.

AhmedGhafir

by

Shellfire

Terp Profile: Quarterback Lance Legendre

Can the redshirt freshman dethrone senior Josh Jackson?

AhmedGhafir

by

MDPHD

Terps eyeing another Chicago point guard as potential Smart successor

Aquan Smart’s career at Maryland is just getting started but the Terps are already looking at bringing in another Chicago floor general to fill his shoes when his four years of eligibility expire.

Josh Stirn

Terps Making Their Pitch for Top Cornerback Target

Latest on a top juco target for Maryland.

AhmedGhafir

by

PapiChuIo