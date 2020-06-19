AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Top Six in for St. Frances Guard Xavier Castillo

AhmedGhafir

St. Frances Academy (Md.) offensive guard Xavier Castillo released his top six on Thursday afternoon as Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech made the cut for the 6-foot-6, 325-pound prospect.

Maryland hosted Castillo back in late January as he and the St. Frances connected with the entire staff as wide receiver coach Joker Phillips continues to make inroads with the Baltimore powerhouse. The Terps have kept in touch with the local guard prospect as they’re still looking for their first offensive line commitment this cycle.

The Hokies have prioritized Castillo down the stretch as the Virginia native has hit it off with offensive line coach Vance Vice. Meanwhile, Tennessee’s growing presence at St. Frances started last cycle when defensive lineman Dominic Bailey inked with the Vols while a pair of his teammates this cycle are committed with linebacker Aaron Willis and defensive tackle Katron Evans in the fold. Former Maryland offensive line coach Andre Powell has led the charge for Pitt while Castillo has yet to visit Michigan State and Vanderbilt.

As the Terps make the top list for Castillo, they remain in the top group for another St. Frances product in outside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who will announce his commitment on July 8 among his top five of Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Maryland and Tennessee.

St. Frances is scheduled to kick off their 2020 schedule on August 28 when they travel to New Jersey to take on Woodrow Wilson (NJ) in a matchup of two of the best teams in their state, while the Panthers will close out their season on November 13 with a road matchup against IMG Academy 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Terps1415
Terps1415

Are the terps pushing? Haven’t heard much about him

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Varun Ram Is Stepping Up During COVID-19 Fight

How former Maryland guard Varun Ram is working to make a difference.

AhmedGhafir

Florida Center Michael Myslinski Eyeing Summer Visits

Bishop Kenny (Fl.) center Michael Myslinski entering the critical point in his recruitment

AhmedGhafir

by

PapiChuIo

Ten-Game Conference-Only Slate Gaining Steam for Big Ten

News emerged on Wednesday that momentum for a ten-game conference-only slate is picking up.

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14

2022 DeMatha Running Back: "It Looks Like The Future Is Bright For Maryland.”

DeMatha Stags will have a new running back shouldering the load in 2020 with Marshawn Lloyd now a Gamecock.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Locksley on Tagovailoa Status, Next Breakout Player & Transparency on the Trail

Head coach Mike Locksley spoke in-depth with ESPN Radio on being transparent with recruits and Tagovailoa's status in a wide-ranging interview.

AhmedGhafir

Big Ten Network to Air Maryland Day Next Week

Full 24-hour coverage for Maryland fans to relive some of their favorite memories.

AhmedGhafir

Terp Profile: Senior Jake Funk

Taking a look at what could be the Terps' season-opening starting running back.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland In Early on Another Archbishop Spalding Defender

2022 linebacker Kellan Wyatt is familiar with the hometown Terps.

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14

Wednesday Roundup: Football & Basketball Recruiting Updates

Latest news from the trail for Maryland football & basketball.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Terp Profile: Quarterback Josh Jackson

Can senior QB Josh Jackson hold off redshirt freshman Lance Legendre in 2020?

AhmedGhafir