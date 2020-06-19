Top Six in for St. Frances Guard Xavier Castillo

St. Frances Academy (Md.) offensive guard Xavier Castillo released his top six on Thursday afternoon as Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech made the cut for the 6-foot-6, 325-pound prospect.

Maryland hosted Castillo back in late January as he and the St. Frances connected with the entire staff as wide receiver coach Joker Phillips continues to make inroads with the Baltimore powerhouse. The Terps have kept in touch with the local guard prospect as they’re still looking for their first offensive line commitment this cycle.

The Hokies have prioritized Castillo down the stretch as the Virginia native has hit it off with offensive line coach Vance Vice. Meanwhile, Tennessee’s growing presence at St. Frances started last cycle when defensive lineman Dominic Bailey inked with the Vols while a pair of his teammates this cycle are committed with linebacker Aaron Willis and defensive tackle Katron Evans in the fold. Former Maryland offensive line coach Andre Powell has led the charge for Pitt while Castillo has yet to visit Michigan State and Vanderbilt.

As the Terps make the top list for Castillo, they remain in the top group for another St. Frances product in outside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who will announce his commitment on July 8 among his top five of Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Maryland and Tennessee.

St. Frances is scheduled to kick off their 2020 schedule on August 28 when they travel to New Jersey to take on Woodrow Wilson (NJ) in a matchup of two of the best teams in their state, while the Panthers will close out their season on November 13 with a road matchup against IMG Academy