Former Miami Commitment Jaden Rashada Has Not Enrolled at Florida

As the recruiting world turns. Jaden Rashada has not yet enrolled at Florida despite being expected to this past weekend. That’s what’s out there now.

There are no definitive details that can be shared at this time, so no speculation will be taken. All that has been learned stemmed from information that the former Hurricanes pledge has not enrolled at the University of Florida.

It’s been a long recruiting process for Rashada, as he committed to Miami back in the summer after a long recruiting battle that indeed did include Florida the first time around. Then, in November, he changed his commitment to play for the Gators instead of the Hurricanes.

Apparently another change will be coming for the former Elite 11 quarterback. Within this recruiting world, just about anything has and can take place. Good luck to Rashada no matter where he ends up playing college football.

Beyond Rashada, Miami still signed quarterback Emory Williams within its class of 2023. He was also an Elite 11 quarterback like Rashada.

