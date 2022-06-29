Elite 11 First Impressions: Miami QB Commitment Emory Williams

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – During Day 1 of the 2022 Elite 11 Finals on Tuesday, Miami commitment Emory Williams showed why he’s a promising prospect.

Based on seeing him throw live, there are multiple reasons that the Miami Hurricanes wanted to sign the Milton (Fla.) High School quarterback. Here’s the rundown of what gives credence to what the Miami staff saw in Williams.

Throwing Motion

Upon first look, Williams has a baseball player feel to his game. His entire body is utilized when passing the football. It’s natural. It’s not a forced or unorthodox throwing motion. As Williams continues to improve strength and size, his velocity will also rise with that same motion.

Frame

Williams stated that he’s 6-foot-4 and 204 pounds. Prior to heading off to the University of Miami, Williams admitted his goal is to reach 215 pounds. He’s well proportioned from top to bottom, and he could actually push 230 pounds prior to leaving Coral Gables if he wants to do so.

Athleticism

As an athlete, Williams is natural when rolling to his right or left. He turns and fires with ease; he is fluid when doing so. From a play call perspective, bootlegs and waggles, plus plays where Williams needs to move outside the pocket to avoid the rush, will all be comfortable for him in college. Check out the following video to watch Williams throw the football while moving to his left:

Why? He showed that on Day 1 of the Elite 11 with all the cameras rolling and the critiquing at an all-time high for him. He likes being placed in competitive situations.

Bright Lights

If Williams can take the pressure during the most well known quarterback event in America, it’s likely that he actually enjoys the pressure. That’s a key component of being an FBS signal caller.

The Elite 11 is bottom line. It’s thumbs up or thumbs down. There’s no gray area. If a throw is not where it should be, any number of camp counselors and former quarterbacks running the event will let Williams know. No favoritism either.

Southern California signal caller Caleb Williams is throwing and participating. He’s a stud. Still, when he missed on a pass, he received the same treatment as anyone else. Elite 11 is as fairly judged as any event one will attend.

The good news, Williams took the coaching towards himself, as well as from watching other teaching moments with other players like Williams being corrected, as a way to improve. Having an open-minded attitude towards coaching is critical to improving as a quarterback. His personality is a primary reason he takes coaching so well.

Williams the Person

If someone cannot enjoy a conversation with Williams, that would be difficult to understand. He’s as down to earth as one can find. Still a competitor that wants to improve, Williams even laughed and joked at himself at times during multiple interviews.

Stay with All Hurricanes as we track the progress of Williams through Day 2 and Day 3 of the Elite 11 Finals.

