Skip to main content

Mario Cristobal Welcomes “Parents/Coaches/Champions”

The Hurricanes' football camps are doing well in Miami, and Mario Cristobal is giving thanks.

CORAL GABLES – One of the most important aspects of recruiting is actually one that’s vital in any form of business or other type of relationship.

Communication.

If another person or party does not know what a person or business owner thinks and/or feels, there’s a communication gap. That’s not good. For Miami Head Football Coach Mario Cristobal, his communication is loud and clear:

In case anyone was wondering, the video above proves Cristobal loves the fact that Miami’s various camps are seeing a lot of prospects. While the biggest camp is yet to come, the Legends Camp on June 25, each camp for the Hurricanes is an opportunity to build a relationship.

It can be a parent, a former Hurricane that brought his child to campus, or even a recruit that drove to “The U” himself to attend a camp. Every time a relationship is built within recruiting, that's a chance to improve the overall program. Bottom line, the relationship building bodes well for Miami.

The Hurricanes currently have five verbal commitments for the class of 2023. With continued high-level camp attendance, there’s a good chance those numbers climb before the beginning of fall camp in August.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Mario Cristobal
Football

Mario Cristobal Welcomes “Parents/Coaches/Champions”

By All Hurricanes Staff1 minute ago
Jackson Carver
Recruiting

Miami Target Carver, Fresh Off OV, Hints at Big News

By All Hurricanes Staff1 hour ago
Miami Hurricanes Helmet
Football

Miami’s Roland Smith: “We’re Back and We’re Here to Stay”

By Collier Logan6 hours ago
Kyle Field, College Station, Texas - Texas A&M
Football

Miami at Texas A&M Makes SI’s Top 10 CFB Games to Watch List

By All Hurricanes Staff17 hours ago
Jackson Carver
Recruiting

Look: Canes Football Recruits During Official Visit Weekend

By All Hurricanes StaffJun 13, 2022
Parrish running for the Rebels in 2021.
Football

Transfer RB Looks to Make His Mark in First Season with Miami Hurricanes

By Collier LoganJun 13, 2022
Ed Reed
Football

Miami Chief of Staff Ed Reed 'Sick and Tired' After Del Rio 'Dust Up' Comment

By All Hurricanes StaffJun 12, 2022
Miami Hurricanes Helmets
Football

Hurricanes NFL Draft Watch: OT Zion Nelson

By Alan KatzJun 12, 2022