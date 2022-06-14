Mario Cristobal Welcomes “Parents/Coaches/Champions”

The Hurricanes' football camps are doing well in Miami, and Mario Cristobal is giving thanks.

CORAL GABLES – One of the most important aspects of recruiting is actually one that’s vital in any form of business or other type of relationship.

Communication.

If another person or party does not know what a person or business owner thinks and/or feels, there’s a communication gap. That’s not good. For Miami Head Football Coach Mario Cristobal, his communication is loud and clear:

In case anyone was wondering, the video above proves Cristobal loves the fact that Miami’s various camps are seeing a lot of prospects. While the biggest camp is yet to come, the Legends Camp on June 25, each camp for the Hurricanes is an opportunity to build a relationship.

It can be a parent, a former Hurricane that brought his child to campus, or even a recruit that drove to “The U” himself to attend a camp. Every time a relationship is built within recruiting, that's a chance to improve the overall program. Bottom line, the relationship building bodes well for Miami.

The Hurricanes currently have five verbal commitments for the class of 2023. With continued high-level camp attendance, there’s a good chance those numbers climb before the beginning of fall camp in August.

