Canes fans one-stop shop for the latest on the University of Miami's class of 2023 football commitments.

Mario Cristobal is aiming to put college football on notice in his first year as Miami's head coach, utilizing his and his coaching staff's recruiting prowess to compile one of the nation's top recruiting classes come National Signing Day.

The foundation of the class was established throughout the spring when the Hurricanes added four commitments in a month-long span.

As the summer lingers on and Cristobal's first season in charge gets underway, the haul should expand greatly with in-state talent as well as prospects from across the nation with ties to the new staff.

All Hurricanes is tracking Miami's class of 2023 commitments, which you can find sorted by position below.

Recruit photos via All Hurricanes, Sports Illustrated All-American or Miami Hurricanes creative media.

Total Commitments: 5

Quarterback (0)

Running Back (0)

Wide Receiver (2)

Robby Washington, Miami (Fla.) Palmetto, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds

Committed: 3/24/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: An explosive exterior threat who could work in the slot or outside to put pressure on the depth of a defense. Washington combined for 13 total touchdowns in 2021, working both wide receiver and running back roles at Killian. He has added good weight, adding to strong route-running foundation and top-end speed during the offseason.

Lamar Seymore, Miami (Fla.) Central, 6-foot, 185 pounds

Committed: 4/16/2020

AllHurricanes scouting report: Balanced wide receiver prospect who has multiple state championship rings to his name at Central High. Offers good top-end speed with plus ability after the catch. Holds room to fill out frame further at the college level. Younger brother of Miami offensive lineman Laurance Seymore.

Tight End (0)

Offensive Tackle (1)

Frankie Tinilau, Miami (Fla.) La Salle, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds

Committed: 4/11/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: Australia native is raw in his technique but offers plenty of power given his size, leverage discipline and two-way experience as an offensive and defensive lineman at different points. Has experience at left tackle, carries 300-plus pounds very well relative to frame.

Interior Offensive Line (1)

Antonio Tripp, Owings Mills (Md.) McDonough School, 6-foot-3, 300 pounds

Committed: 3/8/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: Balanced offensive line prospect with experience at multiple positions up front. Will project inside at the next level, reflecting strong lower-body foundation and pop on contact. Works well on the move with relatively high motor in the run-blocking game. Pass protection needs polish going forward.

Edge rusher (0)

Defensive Line (0)

Off-Ball Linebacker (1)

Bobby Washington, Miami (Fla.) Palmetto, 6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Committed: 3/24/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: Modern linebacker build with plus athleticism and experience against high profile competition in south Florida. Strong instincts versus the run and competitive in pass coverage with short-area explosiveness and striking ability. Runs relatively well and has a nose for the football with room to continue to fill out frame.

Cornerback (0)

Safety/Nickel (0)

Specialists (0)

Previous Commits

WR Andy Jean, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern, decommitted 3/28/2022

