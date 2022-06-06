Miami Great Frank Gore Retiring, Remembering His Legacy

Miami’s own Frank Gore will be retiring after reuniting with the San Francisco 49ers.

SAN FRANCISCO - One time Miami Hurricanes great Frank Gore has come to the end of his professional career. Beginning in 2005, the former Coral Gables High School and Miami great began a journey in the National Football League (NFL) that did not come to a close until the 2020 season was over.

Gore has accumulated 16,000 yards rushing and 81 touchdowns on the ground, with another 484 receptions, 3,985 yards receiving, and 18 touchdowns through the air. Those statistics will land him in Canton, Ohio and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in due time. For now, here are some of the highlights of Gore’s remarkable career.

Before becoming a Hurricane 2001, Gore ran for 2,953 yards and 34 touchdowns for Coral Gables High School. Even prior to those statistics, Gore had earned a plethora of offers. More suitors came calling while he ran all over defenses during his senior season and he still wanted to continue his career right down the road at the University of Miami.

Once in college, Gore joined one of college football’s all-time great backfields during the Hurricanes’ 2001 National Championship run. Clinton Portis as the starter, with Will McGahee and Frank Gore coming off the bench.

Plus, the Hurricanes utilized the fullback position well with Najeh Davenport and Jarrett Peyton, both of which were excellent runners themselves. For the season, Gore ran for 562 yards, a 9.1 average, and five touchdowns.

In 2002, Gore sat out the year with a knee injury, but he came back strong in the 2003 season. Gore was off to a tear by way of rushing for over 100 yards during the first three games of the season, the first player in Miami history to do so. He was up to 468 yards and four touchdowns and then another season-ending knee injury occurred. Gore came back yet again.

2004 saw Gore rush for 945 yards and eight touchdowns, his best overall season in Coral Gables. During the annual battle versus Florida State that season, Gore grinded out 89 yards on the ground and hit pay dirt one time on the night. That touchdown was a special one. The Hurricanes went on to defeat the Seminoles 16-10, at home, in overtime, with Gore’s lone touchdown coming from 18 yards out in overtime to seal the victory. Much like Gore’s overall career, he came up big during the most important moment. Once in the NFL, he was also incredible.

Consider a few of the following accomplishments from Gore’s NFL career:

**NFL’s third all-time leading rusher, trailing only Emmitt Smith (18,335 yards) and Walter Peyton (16,726 yards).

**Gore was a part of five Pro-Bowl Rosters.

**Nine times he ran for over 1,000 yards in a season.

**Three times Gore went over 1,200 yards in a season, including his phenomenal 2006 season in which he ran for 1,695 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

**Five times he scored eight or more rushing touchdowns during an NFL regular season.

Former Miami Hurricanes great and NFL running back Frank Gore is a sure-fire bet to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

**Gore scored a combined 99 touchdowns rushing and receiving.

**During Gore’s NFL career from 2005 through 2020, Gore only missed one season – 2019 – and never played in fewer than 11 games during each of the other NFL seasons. For his NFL career, Gore played in a total of 241 games.

**Gore is San Francisco’s all-time leading rusher with 11,073 yards.

**He also holds the 49ers’ all-time mark for rushing touchdowns with 64 (Roger Craig is second with 50).

Overall, Gore is one of the best running backs in NFL history, and he is absolutely a player that Miami fans should remember as well as he represents a direct link to when Miami won its fifth National Championship in 2001. Salute to Mr. Gore, he’s been a legendary player at every level. Here’s to wishing him all the best during his retirement.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Bookmark AllHurricanes.com for around-the-clock news and analysis.