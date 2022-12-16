Javion Cohen to Visit Miami Hurricanes This Weekend

Sources confirm to All Hurricanes that former Alabama guard Javion Cohen will be visiting Miami this upcoming weekend, December 16-18.

Cohen announced on December 4 that he would be entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Crimson Tide, with two years of collegiate eligibility remaining. He shared on Thursday that he had scheduled a visit to Miami but did not share a date at that time.

"I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me. Without him I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are," Cohen wrote in a Twitter post.

"Lastly, I would like to thank coach [Nick] Saban, his staff, and the entire university of Alabama for supporting me these past three years. It has been a hell of a ride and I am thankful for the memories and brotherhood I have created over my time here. With all that being said, I would like to announce I am entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining."

The Phenix City, Alabama native started 25 of the 27 games he played with the Crimson Tide and did not allow a single sack.

Cohen was ranked as the No. 291 player and 28th-best at his position in the 2021 recruiting class by the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

A former Auburn commit, Cohen also chose the Crimson Tide over offers from Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and Oregon.

The Ducks offered Cohen while now-Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal coached in Eugene, Ore.

